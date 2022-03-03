You can't see 'Nassim' the same way twice

Six community leaders will go on stage at the Overture Center next week without a clue about what they’re expected to do.

The solo performers will be in the spotlight with “Nassim,” a work by the Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour. Billed by Overture as “an audacious theatrical experiment,” “Nassim” invites a different guest performer each night to join the playwright — with a script and visual cues the guest has never seen before.

“The important piece is that the audience and the performer are going through (the new experience) at the same time,” said Overture’s director of Broadway engagement programs, Karra Beach, who will be the guest on stage at the Tuesday night performance of “Nassim.”

“It’s really a unique, one-of-a-kind experience,” she said. “How many times do you have a chance to do something like this, where you’re walking into a performance as one of the sole performers, but you have no idea what you’re doing?”

“Nassim” already has been performed in more than 30 countries. But the experience is so hush-hush that Overture’s chief artistic experiences officer, Tim Sauers, who volunteered for the Madison production, was disqualified because he had seen the show before.

Beach admitted that “it’s kind of hard to talk about the play,” because of all the secrecy. But she suggests that people come to see it with an open mind, “kind of like a mystery date.”

‘Charming’ and ‘droll’

“Nassim” was described as “charming” by a reviewer from the New York Times, who disclosed that at each show, “the game performer and the droll playwright forge a relationship of sorts, navigating barriers of language and life experience before a live audience.”

In Madison, those “game performers” will include Beach on Tuesday; State Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, co-founder of the Culinary Ladies Collective on Wednesday; Jessica Cavazos, president and CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce on Thursday; Wisconsin Public Radio host Anne Strainchamps on Friday; poet and editor Oscar Mireles at 2 p.m. on Saturday; and Angela Russell, chief diversity officer and vice president of the CUNA Mutual Foundation at CUNA Mutual Group at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Mireles, who served as Madison’s Poet Laureate from 2016 to 2020 and has published three literary anthologies titled “I Didn’t Know There Were Latinos in Wisconsin,” said he’s intrigued by Soleimanpour’s experience as an immigrant. The playwright, originally from Iran, now lives in Germany.

“Part of the preparation (for the play) is that — I think I’m old enough to be myself,” Mireles said.

“As a writer and a poet, I definitely have things to say. If there’s some way I can contribute to my own experience, I think I’ll be able to step up to the plate.”

Has he received any instructions from the producers?

“Well, I’m a person who works better without instructions,” Mireles said with a laugh. “I trust that the artist will put us in a supportive position to both be ourselves and to illuminate our shared stories.”

Politicians to YouTubers

“Nassim” follows Soleimanpour’s 2010 play “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” also a cold-read experience where a different actor each night is handed the script for the first time on stage. An allegory about authoritarianism, “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” has been translated into more than 25 languages.

“Nassim” premiered in 2017 in London. “By the end of 2019, we already had done around 350 shows, all around the globe. Then came COVID,” Soleimanpour said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal. His 2020 tour in Germany was interrupted, and performances of the play could not resume until last fall.

Madison is the second stop on a seven-city U.S. tour this spring. In each city he visits, Soleimanpour leaves it up to the presenting venue to pick his key actors — but he asks for casting to be “as diverse as possible.”

“I think it’s quite rare in the theater world to see a show with a lead actor who is young, old, with whatever background,” he said. “I’ve performed this show with TV actors, cinema actors, theater actors, stand-up comedians, politicians. I remember performing once with the wife of the mayor of a city who was a pianist. And lots of radio hosts. (And) YouTubers.”

Working with a different person each night keeps the experience fresh.

“There’s this saying in Islam, if I’m saying it right, (that goes) ‘Hell is the embodiment of your sins in front of your eyes,’” said Soleimanpour, who speaks Farsi and German as well as English and some Arabic and Kurdish.

“I think if we agree about this spiritual metaphor that Muslims have, we could agree that the life of a playwright is a permanent hell — because you write something in your private world, you create and you imagine, and you have sins,” he said.

“Then it turns into a production and you sit and watch it, and suffer from those sins you have made.

“But of course if everything changes each night, it is a luxury, for me as a writer,” he said. “In this case, to experience it again and again as a co-performer in ‘Nassim,’ I have to be on my toes, and see what’s going to happen.”

“Somehow I think that the big cookie of knowledge is divided between myself, the audience and the (guest) performer,” he said. “Each of us has a piece. None of us has the complete piece. It’s a party. We sit and we enjoy. We share.”

During the pandemic shutdown, Nassim worked with seven young playwrights to create the project “October 2020.” The group wrote scripts that were sent in a box to different communities across the U.K. in the fall of that year. At each site, a “signal fire” was lit and the scripts were read, storytelling style, to audiences gathered outdoors around the bonfire.

Now, as he resumes taking “Nassim” around the world, what have his global experiences taught Soleimanpour?

“Many things,” he said. “People are kind. I think that is one thing I’ve learned.”

“Wherever I went with this show — it’s very funny — it’s quite often that (presenting venues) try to convince me that their audience is really reserved,” he said.

“I’ve heard that in Japan, I’ve heard that in New York, I’ve heard it in London, all around Germany, Denmark, France.

“But that was never the case with us. People, I think, just want an easy, honest icebreaker, and then we are all equal. We are literally all the same people. We all share general values: Family, our motherland, our language, our culture. We all want to feel safe. We’re all a bit scared, sadly, but that is true.

“And in the meantime I think each of us is also very unique,” he said. “Every individual, every performer, every random audience member who ends up participating in a way in the show — they have their own beautiful tonality.”

