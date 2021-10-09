Yeonhee Cheong and Alice Traore named 2021 Forward Art Prize winners

Her piece, "Us, Midwest," made with embroidery floss on linen canvas, was selected for and installed at the new Pinney Branch of the Madison Public Library.

Alice Traore, described in a Forward Art Prize release as "an up and coming self-taught artist in the Madison art community," creates "vibrant paintings that contribute positively to the representation of Black people as dignified and free." On her Instagram, Traore calls herself "a late blooming artist."

Traore works at UW-Madison as a learning communities facilitator and curriculum designer for the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement. She was the featured artist at the YWCA’s 2021 Racial Summit this September in Madison.

Traore paints bold portraiture, with rich colors made with watercolor and pencil. According to the release, Traore uses painting as a form of meditation and wants to encourage positive images: "her work is a direct afront to the way Black people have been historically misrepresented, demeaned or erased ... she seeks to change the narrative by creating portraits of family and friends who are dignified, confident and self-posessed."

Traore and Cheong were honored in an event on Friday evening at Giant Jones Brewing Company. Each received $10,000. Five additional finalists were given awards of $1,000 each, provided by Dane Arts: Lelia Byron, Helen Hawley, Rebecca Kautz, Leslie Iwai and Maria Amalia Wood.

