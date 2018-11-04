If you go

What: The Greatest War: World War One, Wisconsin, and Why It Still Matters

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 11

Where: The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave.

Tickets: $15 ($17 day of show)

Online: thegreatestwar.org

More events

Producers of The Greatest War live rock and roll history show have partnered with the Veterans Museum and the State Historical Society and are promoting a host of companion events surrounding the World War I armistice.

Armistice +100 is a program of more than 25 events and activities -- art, music, film, forums, theater -- in Madison marking the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

For more information, visit thegreatestwar.org.