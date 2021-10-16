With 'Rhapsody' and a heroic symphony, MSO returns to full strength

After a stellar strings-only program in September, the Madison Symphony Orchestra welcomed back the woodwinds and brass to officially kick off their season on Friday with a concert of grand orchestral colors, virtuosic playing and powerful tunes.
With the orchestral tuning note A 440hz, Overture Hall filled with timbres it hadn’t held in over a year. It took some rearranging on the stage so that all wind players were spaced properly, but the MSO ’s renewed fullness was invigorating. Energized, Maestro John DeMain took to the stage and quickly led the standing orchestra and audience in performing “The Star-spangled Banner” (as is MSO’s tradition at the start of the season) and the show began.
One could teach an entire class on orchestration using only the first piece on the program, Ravel’s “Alborado del Gracioso.” The various orchestral colors resulting from creative instrumental pairings give this work a cinematic quality. At times jaunty, at times slow moving, the work turns on a dime, and the MSO steered it smoothly.
Inspired by his mother’s Basque heritage, Ravel evoked the region in “Alborado del Gracioso” by way of instrumentation and rhythm. Clapping castanets instigate similar rhythmic qualities from the entire orchestra, even the string players, who used their bows for percussive purposes on their strings. Watching the swaying heads of audience members, it was clear that I was not the only one moved to dance.
Notably, the MSO’s principal bassoonist Cynthia Cameron featured prominently. Her bassoon sang out from the busy orchestra, with a smooth tone that sounded nearly like a saxophone.
Second on the program was Rachmaninoff’s show stopping “Rhapsody on a Theme from Paganini,” featuring soloist Olga Kern. Having borrowed the theme from Paganini’s monstrously difficult Caprice no. 24, Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody” similarly requires a grand display of virtuosity, which Kern was more than able to supply.
At times maintaining crossed hands for entire phrases, Kern displayed a variety of advanced piano techniques with control and speed. In the quickest passages her fingers, like hummingbird wings, moved so fast they looked blurred. During quieter moments, Kern’s melodies rang songful and heartfelt. I could have listened to her play the entire piece all over again.
As an encore, Kern played Prokofiev’s Etude No. 4 in C minor. The work features relentless, driving, fast paced rhythms in the left hand that she handled with precision and artistry.
The pandemic caused MSO to cancel its last season, which was set to honor Beethoven’s 250thanniversary. Now, the orchestra has programmed some of the composer’s most loved works into this season, culminating in an all-Beethoven season finale. As DeMain exclaimed before the concert, this music is “too fabulous to ignore,” and the MSO’s performance of Beethoven’s Third Symphony, “Eroica,” should not be overlooked.
“Eroica” is often considered the start of Beethoven’s heroic period, and while not explicitly programmatic, the treatment of the first movement’s main motive can conjure images of a victorious hero, especially as performed by the MSO. A brief motif develops into a full melody by the end of the movement — a fun trajectory to trace with your ear.
The true journey, though, is the episodic second movement. Set in a minor key at the start, flashes of the relative major key offer temporary moments of brightness, at one point almost overtaking the minor key, though the work ends firmly back into the minor.
The third and fourth movements are icing on the cake of an already rich piece. The unassuming pizzicato beginning of the fourth movement grows into a hefty orchestra romp with fugato passages and triumphant melodies suited for the work’s heroic title. After showing signs of fatigue, the players shook off their tiredness to deliver the energetic ending the fourth movement calls for.
