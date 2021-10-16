With 'Rhapsody' and a heroic symphony, MSO returns to full strength

As an encore, Kern played Prokofiev’s Etude No. 4 in C minor. The work features relentless, driving, fast paced rhythms in the left hand that she handled with precision and artistry.

The pandemic caused MSO to cancel its last season, which was set to honor Beethoven’s 250thanniversary. Now, the orchestra has programmed some of the composer’s most loved works into this season, culminating in an all-Beethoven season finale. As DeMain exclaimed before the concert, this music is “too fabulous to ignore,” and the MSO’s performance of Beethoven’s Third Symphony, “Eroica,” should not be overlooked.

“Eroica” is often considered the start of Beethoven’s heroic period, and while not explicitly programmatic, the treatment of the first movement’s main motive can conjure images of a victorious hero, especially as performed by the MSO. A brief motif develops into a full melody by the end of the movement — a fun trajectory to trace with your ear.

The true journey, though, is the episodic second movement. Set in a minor key at the start, flashes of the relative major key offer temporary moments of brightness, at one point almost overtaking the minor key, though the work ends firmly back into the minor.