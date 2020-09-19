With new live recital series, Madison Opera keeps moving

Soprano Jeni Houser and tenor David Blalock, opera singers who are married and live in Stoughton, will perform “Keep Moving,” with Gendel on piano. Madison Opera will broadcast the recital via madisonopera.org.

Gendel wrote the cycle of eight songs — four duets and two solos for each singer — with Houser and Blalock specifically in mind. The pair had been slated to sing opposite each other as Eurydice and Orpheus in “Orpheus in the Underworld” last April before COVID-19 canceled Madison Opera’s production. Both made their Metropolitan Opera debuts last season.

Just being able to rehearse in person (physically distant, with Gendel in a mask) has been energizing for the musicians.

“It’s been so exciting,” said Blalock. “Honestly, for most of this period of the pandemic I haven’t even really wanted to make music. I mean, I want to work and I want to be around colleagues, and I miss traveling and seeing my friends. But I’ve been struggling to even want to sing.

“When Scott started writing this and we got this opportunity, it was so thrilling to have something to work on, something to look forward to. It’s like a lifeline right now.”

Eyes ahead