With new live recital series, Madison Opera keeps moving

Maggie Smith’s poems have good bones.
Madison area composer Scott Gendel follows the nationally recognized poet on Twitter. As the pandemic progressed this spring and summer, Gendel found himself drawn to Smith’s refrain in her messages of resilience to herself. Each tweet would end, “keep moving.”
“They’re about how to get through these difficult times, how to move on, how to make your way through when the world is scary,” Gendel said. “It feels really relevant in 2020.”
Gendel secured the rights to set Smith’s tweets as music just a week before Smith announced a book deal with Simon & Schuster. “Keep Moving,” subtitled “notes on loss, creativity and change,” comes out Oct. 6.
The world premiere of Gendel’s song cycle, “Keep Moving: Songs for Hard Times,” is set for Saturday, Sept. 26. It’s the first in a series of events called Live from Madison Opera Center, part of Madison Opera’s virtual fall season.
Soprano Jeni Houser and tenor David Blalock, opera singers who are married and live in Stoughton, will perform “Keep Moving,” with Gendel on piano. Madison Opera will broadcast the recital via madisonopera.org.
Gendel wrote the cycle of eight songs — four duets and two solos for each singer — with Houser and Blalock specifically in mind. The pair had been slated to sing opposite each other as Eurydice and Orpheus in “Orpheus in the Underworld” last April before COVID-19 canceled Madison Opera’s production. Both made their Metropolitan Opera debuts last season.
Just being able to rehearse in person (physically distant, with Gendel in a mask) has been energizing for the musicians.
“It’s been so exciting,” said Blalock. “Honestly, for most of this period of the pandemic I haven’t even really wanted to make music. I mean, I want to work and I want to be around colleagues, and I miss traveling and seeing my friends. But I’ve been struggling to even want to sing.
“When Scott started writing this and we got this opportunity, it was so thrilling to have something to work on, something to look forward to. It’s like a lifeline right now.”
Eyes ahead
While theaters remain closed (and COVID-19 cases rise starkly in Wisconsin), Madison Opera is one of many arts companies that shifted to virtual programming. Earlier this summer, a pre-recorded Opera in the Park mixed Gendel’s piano accompaniment with opera artists singing in their homes.
This performance, which will also feature arias and duets from “Falstaff,” “The Pirates of Penzance” and American folk songs, is live and ticketed — $50 buys a digital subscription to a series of events.
Coming up on Live from Madison Opera Center will be recitals featuring Kyle Ketelson on Oct. 24, and, on Nov. 21, mezzo Emily Fons with soprano Amanda Majeski (“an artist of singular finesse and aristocratic energy,” per a cover story in Opera News).
Karen Slack, who recently performed for Opera in the Park and was slated to sing in “Il Trovatore,” will release a performance of “La Voix Humane” by Frances Poulenc, available to Madison Opera subscribers in December. It’s a co-production with Austin Opera, which is doing a drive-in series of new, filmed opera performances.
Starting on Sept. 20, there are a series of Opera Up Close cocktail hours once a month on the third Sunday. The first one features Fons, Ketelsen and Will Liverman. Opera Novice, with themes like “opera that flopped,” “opera and politics” and “unfinished operas,” has its next event Oct. 8.
Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith “has been amazing, planning things for the future,” said Gendel, who serves as the company’s pianist and vocal coach. “She’s finding ways to keep the company making interesting art. She’s so ahead of the game — it makes me excited to keep working on whatever we’re doing.”
The musicians are finding ways to continue their own work, too. Houser has been doing regular virtual coaching. In June, Houser went to Chicago for a concert version of “Hansel and Gretel,” performed in the empty Studebaker Theater. She drove down and back four days in a row to minimize her exposure.
Gendel is working on a 45-minute piece that was commissioned before the pandemic by the Madison Choral Project. He’s making an album remotely with a friend in California, “an experimental rock pop R&B thing.” He’s done a few in-person recitals before this one, with musicians at opposite sides of the hall, and got some help from Audio for the Arts to get better sound quality when recording his piano.
“There’s all kinds of weird stuff going on, this creativity that comes out of being in this environment,” Gendel said. “I’ve been very fortunate, and I don’t chalk it up to me being a special unicorn of a musician. But interesting projects have kept coming.”
Meanwhile, he’s taken inspiration from Smith’s words. It’s there in the text of the last song, a duet called “Eyes Ahead.”
“Look back at the road you’ve traveled to get to this place. Think of the long miles, the long nights, the paths you had to make for yourself when the road seemed to end.
“But it didn’t end. You’ve made it this far already, and you can keep going. Eyes ahead. Keep moving.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!