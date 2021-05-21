Wisconsin Singers can’t perform for you in person – but they can on YouTube

The Wisconsin Singers typically perform for more than 50,000 people a year. But in 2020-21, live shows on stage were impossible.

So instead of doing an in-person show this year, the popular music-and-dance ensemble has produced a video grounded in a time we can all relate to – the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students clad in flannel shirts, jeans and masks – not their usual glittering theater wear – put on a video performance that is exuberant and uplifting, with stellar vocals, energetic dance numbers and some very fun glances at UW-Madison campus landmarks.

The five-minute video, featuring the song “Come Alive” from “The Greatest Showman,” can be seen on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Iyomu_CvAGQ.

The Wisconsin Singers ensemble, which has been touring the country since 1967, is currently made up of 18 singers and dancers, an eight- to 10-piece band, three theater techs and eight to 10 business interns.

According to the Wisconsin Singers website, "The Wisconsin Singers program receives no funding from the UW or any governmental agency and is financial supported by Friends of Wisconsin Singer, INC." Students take on a variety of roles within the group, from performance and marketing to management and touring logistics.

