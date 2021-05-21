 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Singers can’t perform for you in person – but they can on YouTube
0 comments
alert top story

Wisconsin Singers can’t perform for you in person – but they can on YouTube

  • 0

The Wisconsin Singers typically perform for more than 50,000 people a year. But in 2020-21, live shows on stage were impossible.

So instead of doing an in-person show this year, the popular music-and-dance ensemble has produced a video grounded in a time we can all relate to – the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students clad in flannel shirts, jeans and masks – not their usual glittering theater wear – put on a video performance that is exuberant and uplifting, with stellar vocals, energetic dance numbers and some very fun glances at UW-Madison campus landmarks.

The five-minute video, featuring the song “Come Alive” from “The Greatest Showman,” can be seen on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Iyomu_CvAGQ.

The Wisconsin Singers ensemble, which has been touring the country since 1967, is currently made up of 18 singers and dancers, an eight- to 10-piece band, three theater techs and eight to 10 business interns.

According to the Wisconsin Singers website, "The Wisconsin Singers program receives no funding from the UW or any governmental agency and is financial supported by Friends of Wisconsin Singer, INC." Students take on a variety of roles within the group, from performance and marketing to management and touring logistics. 

Call for artists

Overture Center is looking for “Everything COVID” — art-related, that is.

The Downtown Madison arts center has issued a call for artists with something to say about the pandemic that has gripped the nation for well over a year. Selected Dane County artists will participate in Overture’s fall 2021 exhibit titled “Everything COVID.”

Paintings, sculpture, prints and other visual art are welcome, as are collaborative artworks. Overture also is looking for artists whose work aims to create social change, said exhibit coordinator Beth Racette.

Applications are due June 14, and selected artworks will be announced July 16. An informational Q&A session about the exhibit and the application process will be held via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17.

To download an application or register for the Q&A, go to overture.org/galleries/overture-galleries/info-for-artists.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek almost died of Covid-19

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This string may help you live to be 100

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics