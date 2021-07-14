 Skip to main content
'Wisco Twinjas' advance in 'American Ninja Warrior' competition
'Wisco Twinjas' advance in 'American Ninja Warrior' competition

UW-Madison students Nathan and Marquez Green and UW alum Taylor Amann beat out the competition on Monday’s broadcast of “American Ninja Warrior” to advance to the next round in Los Angeles.

Marquez and Nathan Green in 2019

Identical twins Marquez (standing) and Nathan Green outside the Kohl Center in 2019. The UW-Madison students returned to the latest "American Ninja Warrior" competition in a TV episode from Season 13 broadcast this week. 

Yarizett Breunig, a Middleton athlete and mother of two, did not move to the next level and was not featured on the broadcast. But she was “on the sidelines cheering” for her fellow Wisconsin contestants when it was filmed, she said in an email. And she still relished the experience to compete on Season 13 of the show.

Yarizett Breunig with rings in back yard gym area in early 2021

Yarizett Breunig, pictured in March, set up a homemade obstacle course in her Waunakee back yard so she could work out for an upcoming "American Ninja Warrior" competition while also staying home with her two young daughters during the covid-19 pandemic.

“Honestly, I love the sport of ninja and I already feel like a winner just getting the chance to run the course,” she said.

Identical twins Nathan and Marquez Green, known as the “Wisco Twinjas,” and Amann, a native of Hartland, have appeared on the show in prior seasons.

In Monday night’s episode, the Greens issued a challenge, deeming that whichever twin had the less successful run would have his head shaved.

Both men fell at the same spot on the fifth obstacle, but Marquez got there faster. Nathan got the scalp-revealing haircut — from Amann.

