'Wisco Twinjas' advance in 'American Ninja Warrior' competition

UW-Madison students Nathan and Marquez Green and UW alum Taylor Amann beat out the competition on Monday’s broadcast of “American Ninja Warrior” to advance to the next round in Los Angeles.

Yarizett Breunig, a Middleton athlete and mother of two, did not move to the next level and was not featured on the broadcast. But she was “on the sidelines cheering” for her fellow Wisconsin contestants when it was filmed, she said in an email. And she still relished the experience to compete on Season 13 of the show.

“Honestly, I love the sport of ninja and I already feel like a winner just getting the chance to run the course,” she said.

Identical twins Nathan and Marquez Green, known as the “Wisco Twinjas,” and Amann, a native of Hartland, have appeared on the show in prior seasons.

In Monday night’s episode, the Greens issued a challenge, deeming that whichever twin had the less successful run would have his head shaved.

Both men fell at the same spot on the fifth obstacle, but Marquez got there faster. Nathan got the scalp-revealing haircut — from Amann.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.