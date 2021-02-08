Winter is Alive! lights up Madison with art about climate change

“It makes more work for us to do it that way. But we still have a call out — we’re hoping people will share one minute videos with us, about what they love about winter, what worries them about climate change, and how they can contribute to global cooling.”

That call for people to submit a video of one minute or less will be open until Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Ringler isn’t sure whether Winter is Alive! will become an annual thing. She’s open to it, but she’s done most of the work for this project as a volunteer. She doesn’t want to burn anyone out, including herself.

“It’s not over when it’s open,” Ringler said. “It’s an ongoing opportunity to engage over the next month. Some projects might have another life in other places.

My hope is for the real life experiences artists have and the community has, that makes them think what can I do? How can I contribute? How can I make a difference in my world and in my life?”

