'When Harry dives on his broom, the music must do the same': A maestro matches symphony to screen

Maestro John Jesensky was tough to track town. The conductor of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” in concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, is currently touring Germany with another Harry Potter film, the first in the series.
“I am conducting ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ as they call it in Europe,” Jesensky wrote in a lengthy email after three attempts to video chat failed.
Jesensky returns to the U.S. on Jan. 19. A self-described “medieval history nut,” he loves Germany.
“Sometimes, I’ll just step out of my hotel without any idea where I’m going and simply wander to take in the gorgeous architecture, landscapes and friendly people,” he wrote.
Jesensky has an unusual job in the worlds of music and film. For six years he’s worked in various roles with CineConcerts, which broadcasts movies like “The Godfather,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage” accompanied by a full, live orchestra. Last fall, Jesensky conducted a live orchestra to the original “Ghostbusters.” In February, he’s leading “Titanic” in Montreal.
Leading up to his trip to Overture Center, Jesensky gave generous responses to a few emailed questions. These have been edited for length and clarity.
What are you enjoying most about this Harry Potter tour?
John Williams’ music was my first foray into the classical world, so to conduct such wonderful musicians on a weekly basis is every music nerd’s dream. I see so many young faces out in the audience experiencing the orchestra and live classical music for the first time.
If there is one thing I hope I accomplish in all of our performances, it is to inspire a youngster to pick up an instrument, or for an adult to decide they would love to come back and visit the orchestra again.
What engages you about Williams’ scores?
Williams writes in a unique way that is engaging for non-musicians while also being complex and intellectually enriching music for my composer/conductor brain to give in to. His music inspires empathy with a character and places you in the moment, almost like transporting you into the movie. It’s one of the greatest magic tricks one can perform.
What’s the most challenging part of work like this?
Certainly the most challenging aspect of these concerts is the immense amount of focus that is required. For scenes like Quidditch matches or intense action moments, I am responsible for making sure that every “hit” or important moment connects seamlessly with the visuals of the screen. If the music drifts by even a second during important moments, it can ruin the impact of a scene, or at worst, collapse the music altogether.
Luckily, I am helped greatly not only by watching the film (and practicing!) myself, but also the astounding musicianship of the orchestras I work with. When these tricky moments work out, they are some of the most rewarding.
How much time do you have to rehearse with each orchestra?
We actually have a very very short window in which to rehearse and perfect the music for the show. From the moment I introduce myself to the orchestra until the last beat of music is only a matter of five hours. Whether I did my job and prepared the show or not, we are hitting that stage in front of thousands of people.
What happens if you and the orchestra get off step with the film?
It’s in those moments that I earn my stripes as conductor! Whether it’s a wrong note, technical error or my own arms giving an improper beat, it is my job to quickly course-correct and nonverbally get every musician back on the same page.
This is even more difficult with a film, because when Harry dives on his broom the music must do the same or it is very obvious. Some of the best music I’ve ever been a part of has been born in those moments of sheer panic while the orchestra adjusts to an unexpected speed bump.
Do you know the films by heart?
I have performed “Sorcerer’s Stone” over 200 times now. While I definitely have the dialogue memories at this point, there is still so much to learn from Maestro Williams’ score. I still find myself catching a new surprise here and there, and it never ceases to make me smile.
You’re a composer yourself. How is composing for film different than composing for other media, like theater or dance?
Unless you are a composer writing only for yourself, there is always an aspect of collaboration involved — even when writing music you consider to be “yours.” Film music has the responsibility of not only making a statement or becoming an important character in the movie, but also subtly affecting how people are feeling.
For example, if you turn off the sound while watching the Throne Room scene in “Star Wars,” it’s a bit awkward — thousands of people standing in complete silence as our heroes receive medals, all without saying a word. Can you imagine the awkwardness of that moment if it happened in real life?
However, once you add in John Williams’ brilliantly regal score, a sense of weight, importance and celebration pours out of every frame.
While not every moment is as grand in scale as that scene, we composers are responsible for painting emotions into every corner of your theater and television screens, just out of your sight, but definitely always there.
Has working on these films in this way affected your own compositions?
It absolutely has! A film student can be trained to always be on the lookout for how to “touch” a moment in a movie to enhance it or add emotion. To see John Williams’ writing, and hear how it all plays out in the film, is like stealing the playbook of the greatest football coach of all time.
Every single moment of music in “Prisoner of Azkaban” is a thought-out choice by Williams to affect the movie in his own way. It’s very mathematical, very precise. Yet through his artistry, he makes it seem as though the music couldn’t possibly flow any smoother and in a better direction than it does.