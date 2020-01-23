'When Harry dives on his broom, the music must do the same': A maestro matches symphony to screen

Luckily, I am helped greatly not only by watching the film (and practicing!) myself, but also the astounding musicianship of the orchestras I work with. When these tricky moments work out, they are some of the most rewarding.

How much time do you have to rehearse with each orchestra?

We actually have a very very short window in which to rehearse and perfect the music for the show. From the moment I introduce myself to the orchestra until the last beat of music is only a matter of five hours. Whether I did my job and prepared the show or not, we are hitting that stage in front of thousands of people.

What happens if you and the orchestra get off step with the film?

It’s in those moments that I earn my stripes as conductor! Whether it’s a wrong note, technical error or my own arms giving an improper beat, it is my job to quickly course-correct and nonverbally get every musician back on the same page.

This is even more difficult with a film, because when Harry dives on his broom the music must do the same or it is very obvious. Some of the best music I’ve ever been a part of has been born in those moments of sheer panic while the orchestra adjusts to an unexpected speed bump.