What's a 'Panto-lorian'? A delightfully silly night of theater

To stage a “proper” panto (if there is such a thing), there are a few rules. Among them: There must be a “Tree of Truth,” some gender-bending costuming, and plenty of chances for the audience to talk back.

All of those — plus heaps of zany gags and rollicking pop-culture jokes — are part of “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise,” the latest holiday romp from Mercury Players Theatre.

Pantos are a British tradition dating back centuries, explained Steve Noll, director of “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751,” which runs Dec. 16-28 at the Bartell Theatre. When the rich of yore departed the city to enjoy the winter holidays at their country estates, the poor took over the theaters and put together their own comic plays to spoof trends of the day. It’s the same tradition that sparked “Monty Python,” he said.

The Madison-penned “Panto-lorian,” as fans might guess, is based on the hugely popular Disney+ TV series and “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian.” The Emmy-winning series follows a helmeted bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect “The Child,” best known to viewers as “Baby Yoda.”

Noll himself is a big fan, and regularly hosts watch parties when a new “Mandalorian” episode is released. In the panto script he co-wrote with Nick Schweitzer, he also tossed in plenty of references to other streaming entertainment, from “Stranger Things” and Marvel’s “WandaVision” to the new Addams Family-inspired Netflix hit “Wednesday.”

Some of the roles have been adapted to the actors who play them. And there’s also a little improv in the mix.

“Actors get to mess around with the script a little bit, which is great,” said Alaina Mutz, 19, who is in the ensemble with a cameo as a character from the comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.”

“There are certain lines that are written with variations for each passing show night,” said Ethan Richard, who plays Han Solo and is also Mutz’s dad.

For example, “There’s a point in this play where I talk about a bar drink that I made,” he said. “I plan to use a different name for those every night.”

Get involved

With a cast of community theater actors ages 11 to 80, “The Panto-lorian” is designed to be family-friendly. “Immature Audiences Only!,” demands an ad for the show. “Parental discretion discouraged!”

And familiarity with “The Mandalorian” or even “Star Wars” is optional. “The Panto-lorian,” said Noll, is written for novices as well as geeks.

Everyone in the panto audience, however, is highly encouraged to cheer on the heroes, boo the villains, and laugh as much as they want.

“That’s a big part of the appeal for families. It’s a great way to introduce kids to theater,” said Noll, who by day teaches marketing at Madison Area Technical College and whose Mercury directing credits include the 2022 production of “Shrek: The Musical” and “Clue” in 2021. In 2018, he directed Mercury’s “Star Wars: The Panto Strikes Back.”

Deal over meal

“The Panto-lorian” is the theater company’s seventh panto, said Bonnie Balke, Mercury’s primary producer. Past pantos have included takeoffs of “Cinderella,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Harry Potter” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

The company settled on a “Mandalorian” theme after Schweitzer invited Noll out to dinner to discuss co-writing a panto script, Noll said. At first, he recalled, Schweitzer was a little hesitant about doing another “Star Wars”-related panto.

So Noll brought along a Baby Yoda doll to the restaurant and set it on the edge of the table.

“People kept coming by and saying, ‘Baby Yoda! Baby Yoda!,’” Noll said. “I asked if they watched ‘The Mandalorian,’ and some said no but they still knew Baby Yoda.” By the end of the dinner, he said, Schweitzer was sold.

So will Baby Yoda appear in the “Panto-lorian”? That’s top secret, the director said.

Cue the music

The 90-minute show features a cast of 20, with musical accompaniment by Tom Kastle on drums, Darwin Walter on piano and Michael “Mushka” Yurkew on theremin — an electronic instrument with an ethereal sound just right for a story set in a galaxy far, far away.

The action will include an appearance by a human dressed as an animal (another panto “must”) as well as a scene with the “Tree of Truth,” where the villain ends up under an apple tree. Every time the evil-doer speaks a lie, an apple plummets from the tree’s branches.

“There are always certain elements that happen in every panto — every single one. You have to work it in,” explained Sarah Whelan, who was a founding member of Mercury Players Theatre in 1994 and will play the role of the Queen in “The Panto-lorian.”

Pantos “are fun, they’re crazy,” she said. “You just laugh and boo and hiss and cheer.”

“It’s silly. It’s fun,” Balke agreed. “That’s the beauty of it, and that’s why it’s caught on. We have people coming every year. In fact, some people have told me in the lobby, ‘This is our holiday tradition.’ Just seven years, and we’re already a ‘tradition.’”

Mercury Players Theatre is betting “The Panto-lorian” will draw Mando, panto and holiday comedy fans alike, Noll said. A new “Mandalorian” season is set to come out on Disney+ in just a few months.

“The timing is perfect,” he said. As for the “Panto-lorian” send-up, he said, “we’re calling it a Disney-minus silly parody.”