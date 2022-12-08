 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
BARTELL THEATRE | WHAT’S A ‘PANTO-LORIAN’?

What's a 'Panto-lorian'? A delightfully silly night of theater

  • 0
'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

Sarah Whelan rehearses her role as the Queen in the “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise,” the latest holiday romp from Mercury Players Theatre which runs Dec. 16-28 at the Bartell Theatre. 

To stage a “proper” panto (if there is such a thing), there are a few rules. Among them: There must be a “Tree of Truth,” some gender-bending costuming, and plenty of chances for the audience to talk back.

All of those — plus heaps of zany gags and rollicking pop-culture jokes — are part of “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise,” the latest holiday romp from Mercury Players Theatre.

Pantos are a British tradition dating back centuries, explained Steve Noll, director of “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751,” which runs Dec. 16-28 at the Bartell Theatre. When the rich of yore departed the city to enjoy the winter holidays at their country estates, the poor took over the theaters and put together their own comic plays to spoof trends of the day. It’s the same tradition that sparked “Monty Python,” he said.

People are also reading…

'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

Steve Noll gives instructions to the actors before rehearsal. The Madison-penned story is based on the hugely popular Disney+ TV series and “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian.”

The Madison-penned “Panto-lorian,” as fans might guess, is based on the hugely popular Disney+ TV series and “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian.” The Emmy-winning series follows a helmeted bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect “The Child,” best known to viewers as “Baby Yoda.”

Noll himself is a big fan, and regularly hosts watch parties when a new “Mandalorian” episode is released. In the panto script he co-wrote with Nick Schweitzer, he also tossed in plenty of references to other streaming entertainment, from “Stranger Things” and Marvel’s “WandaVision” to the new Addams Family-inspired Netflix hit “Wednesday.”

Some of the roles have been adapted to the actors who play them. And there’s also a little improv in the mix.

'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

Actors rehearse a dance for the “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise” at MercLab. With a cast of community theater actors ages 11 to 80, “The Panto-lorian” is designed to be family-friendly.

“Actors get to mess around with the script a little bit, which is great,” said Alaina Mutz, 19, who is in the ensemble with a cameo as a character from the comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.”

“There are certain lines that are written with variations for each passing show night,” said Ethan Richard, who plays Han Solo and is also Mutz’s dad.

For example, “There’s a point in this play where I talk about a bar drink that I made,” he said. “I plan to use a different name for those every night.”

'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

Patrick Mahoney, the Caterpillar, rehearses a scene for Mercury Players Theatre production.

Get involved

With a cast of community theater actors ages 11 to 80, “The Panto-lorian” is designed to be family-friendly. “Immature Audiences Only!,” demands an ad for the show. “Parental discretion discouraged!”

And familiarity with “The Mandalorian” or even “Star Wars” is optional. “The Panto-lorian,” said Noll, is written for novices as well as geeks.

Everyone in the panto audience, however, is highly encouraged to cheer on the heroes, boo the villains, and laugh as much as they want.

“That’s a big part of the appeal for families. It’s a great way to introduce kids to theater,” said Noll, who by day teaches marketing at Madison Area Technical College and whose Mercury directing credits include the 2022 production of “Shrek: The Musical” and “Clue” in 2021. In 2018, he directed Mercury’s “Star Wars: The Panto Strikes Back.”

'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

Ethan Richard rehearses a scene as Han Solo.

Deal over meal

“The Panto-lorian” is the theater company’s seventh panto, said Bonnie Balke, Mercury’s primary producer. Past pantos have included takeoffs of “Cinderella,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Harry Potter” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

The company settled on a “Mandalorian” theme after Schweitzer invited Noll out to dinner to discuss co-writing a panto script, Noll said. At first, he recalled, Schweitzer was a little hesitant about doing another “Star Wars”-related panto.

So Noll brought along a Baby Yoda doll to the restaurant and set it on the edge of the table.

“People kept coming by and saying, ‘Baby Yoda! Baby Yoda!,’” Noll said. “I asked if they watched ‘The Mandalorian,’ and some said no but they still knew Baby Yoda.” By the end of the dinner, he said, Schweitzer was sold.

So will Baby Yoda appear in the “Panto-lorian”? That’s top secret, the director said.

'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

Michael Yerkuw performs on the theremin during rehearsal for “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise.” The electronic instrument has an ethereal sound just right for a story set in a galaxy far, far away.

Cue the music

The 90-minute show features a cast of 20, with musical accompaniment by Tom Kastle on drums, Darwin Walter on piano and Michael “Mushka” Yurkew on theremin — an electronic instrument with an ethereal sound just right for a story set in a galaxy far, far away.

The action will include an appearance by a human dressed as an animal (another panto “must”) as well as a scene with the “Tree of Truth,” where the villain ends up under an apple tree. Every time the evil-doer speaks a lie, an apple plummets from the tree’s branches.

“There are always certain elements that happen in every panto — every single one. You have to work it in,” explained Sarah Whelan, who was a founding member of Mercury Players Theatre in 1994 and will play the role of the Queen in “The Panto-lorian.”

'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

Sarah Whelan rehearses her role as the Queen in the “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise,” the latest holiday romp from Mercury Players Theatre which runs Dec. 16-28 at the Bartell Theatre. 

Pantos “are fun, they’re crazy,” she said. “You just laugh and boo and hiss and cheer.”

'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

“The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise” runs Dec. 16-28 at the Bartell Theatre. 

“It’s silly. It’s fun,” Balke agreed. “That’s the beauty of it, and that’s why it’s caught on. We have people coming every year. In fact, some people have told me in the lobby, ‘This is our holiday tradition.’ Just seven years, and we’re already a ‘tradition.’”

Mercury Players Theatre is betting “The Panto-lorian” will draw Mando, panto and holiday comedy fans alike, Noll said. A new “Mandalorian” season is set to come out on Disney+ in just a few months.

“The timing is perfect,” he said. As for the “Panto-lorian” send-up, he said, “we’re calling it a Disney-minus silly parody.”

'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

Henry Hammon, as Panto, left, rehearses a scene in the “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise.”
'The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise'

Sara Wojtak sings a song during rehearsal.

If you go

What: “The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise,” produced by Mercury Players Theatre

Where: Drury Stage, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St.

When: Dec. 16-28. 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Also 7 p.m. Dec. 21-23 and 26-28.

Tickets: $20. $18 students/seniors. $10 ages 12 and under. Details at bartelltheatre.org

Pantos are a British tradition dating back centuries, when the poor would take over theaters to stage comic plays spoofing trends of the day.

-- NO TITLE --
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Spoiler Alert"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics