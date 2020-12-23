What did we learn? Bryanna Plaisir embraces the stage, finds true allies

“It was invigorating,” she said. “People tend to steer away from the topic of race and of privilege. It was very invigorating to see students that did care, and were willing to come out and protest.”

Some protests were marked by looting. Sometimes the hour would grow very late and police showed up. Barricaded by officers and miles from the protection of her family, Plaisir wasn’t sure what to do or how to feel.

But she needed to stay. She told her friends they didn’t have to join her. Her best friend Josie, who is white, insisted: “I will not leave you.”

“There were people who were there and willing to fight for me,” Plaisir said. “She was willing to put everything on the line. She was aware of her privilege, and if something bad were to happen, she could help me.”

Not long after this, Plaisir suggested that the student theater company she’d helped run for three years post a statement against racism, in support of Black Lives Matter. When they hesitated, she learned from that too.

“I definitely understand who are my friends now, people who are allies and people who are not,” Plaisir said. “The protests shed a light on that again.”