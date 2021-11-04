Watch now: With rag-tag determination, 'The Amateurs' takes on God, theater — and a pandemic

During the COVID stay-at-home orders and long closure of the Overture Center through much of 2020-21, Forward Theater Company remained active — presenting theater productions via Zoom, doing green-screen filming and filming onstage at Overture without an audience.

This summer the company presented a live monologue festival at Overture, and in September, after the building reopened to the public with strict vaccination and masking requirements in place, launched its current season with the play “Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?” by Adrienne Kennedy and Adam P. Kennedy.

“I feel like every single production has been a step forward in this journey back to producing live theater with live audiences,” said Forward artistic director Jen Uphoff Gray, who also directed “The Amateurs.”

“But there’s no question that this particular project is especially meaningful for all of us working on it — because first, of all, (‘The Amateurs’) was our ‘COVID casualty’ play,” she said. “This team of artists is the team that went through those early days of, ‘What’s happening?,’ ‘What’s going to happen?’ — all of that uncertainty.”