Watch now: With rag-tag determination, 'The Amateurs' takes on God, theater — and a pandemic

Pulling a creaking, towering, human-drawn wagon that serves as a roving stage, the six medieval characters of “The Amateurs” ponder God, art, survival and duty.
And they get laughs.
“The Amateurs,” written by the Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Jordan Harrison, is the second production of the season for Madison’s Forward Theater Company.
The play was in tech rehearsals in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic brought live productions to a halt. And now, back on the Playhouse theater stage at Overture Center with most of its original cast, “The Amateurs” might convey a relevance that’s stronger than ever.
The six scruffy players who roam across borders and over mountains to perform biblical stories with their wooden stage-on-wheels are also trying to outrun the Black Plague.
But by the second act, it becomes clear that “The Amateurs” is also about another recent global tragedy: the AIDS epidemic.
And — is it possible to see this play now without thinking of yet another, all-too-familiar pandemic?
‘COVID-casualty’ play
During the COVID stay-at-home orders and long closure of the Overture Center through much of 2020-21, Forward Theater Company remained active — presenting theater productions via Zoom, doing green-screen filming and filming onstage at Overture without an audience.
This summer the company presented a live monologue festival at Overture, and in September, after the building reopened to the public with strict vaccination and masking requirements in place, launched its current season with the play “Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?” by Adrienne Kennedy and Adam P. Kennedy.
“I feel like every single production has been a step forward in this journey back to producing live theater with live audiences,” said Forward artistic director Jen Uphoff Gray, who also directed “The Amateurs.”
“But there’s no question that this particular project is especially meaningful for all of us working on it — because first, of all, (‘The Amateurs’) was our ‘COVID casualty’ play,” she said. “This team of artists is the team that went through those early days of, ‘What’s happening?,’ ‘What’s going to happen?’ — all of that uncertainty.”
“Then there’s this added resonance because the play is about a troupe of theater-makers who are trying to figure out how to tell stories and the importance of telling stories as they outrun a pandemic,” she continued. “Knowing what we have all been collectively through is going to change it — and how the audience sees it.”
Actors Matt Daniels, Emily Glick, Josh Krause and Kat Wodtke, all part of the 2020 Forward Theater ensemble cast for “The Amateurs,” have returned for the current production.
James Carrington and Ty Fanning joined the cast after the departure of two others from the 2020 group: one actor who left for a long-term engagement at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, and the second who during the COVID-19 pandemic decided to quit theater altogether.
“He went to work for a bank, and is very happy,” Gray said. “We’re really sad about him not being back with us, but he’s really representative of a significant segment of our field.
“We’re still wrapping our brains around the number of artists who decided, based on how things went during the pandemic, that they couldn’t stay in this profession anymore,” she said. “The lack of a social safety net for artists, especially freelance artists, and the total shutdown of our industry in so many ways was really devastating. I think we’re going to feel the effects of how many people left the field for a long time.”
Something to ponder as the 14th century actors in “The Amateurs” trade stability for a life in art and theater.
Lectures, streaming
“The Amateurs” playwright Harrison earned his 2015 Pulitzer nomination for “Marjorie Prime.” He also was a writer for three seasons on the popular Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.”
As it performs “The Amateurs” through Nov. 21, Forward will present three free, public lectures at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evenings related to themes in the play. Dick Wagner will speak on “The History of AIDS in Madison” Nov. 6; Martin Foys will discuss “Traditions of Medieval Theater” Nov. 13; and Thomas Dale will present “The Macabre and the Performance of Death” Nov. 20.
The lectures will be recorded and posted later on the forwardtheater.com website for free viewing.
For the price of a ticket, a filmed version of “The Amateurs” also will be available for viewing online from Nov. 10-21.
It should not be lost on audiences that, just outside the theater where “The Amateurs” is being performed, the exhibit “Everything COVID” hangs on the Playhouse Gallery walls.
“Everything COVID” features visual works, largely produced by Dane County artists, related to the current pandemic.
One theme in “The Amateurs” — What is the role of art in a dark world? — was among the things that drew Gray to the play when she first read it in 2018, she said.
“Because I thought we were living in a dark time then, too, for a lot of reasons that were not related to a global health crisis,” she said.
“The play matches my own feelings,” she continued, “in that it talks about the fact that art does not need to have one specific purpose during a time of crisis.”
“There isn’t a wrong way to make art in a crisis. There isn’t a wrong purpose for making art in a crisis.”
“I really was drawn to the expansive, generous thinking (in ‘The Amateurs’) about the many ways in which art can help both the creators and the consumers of it when times are dark. It resonated when I first read it. It certainly resonates more now.”