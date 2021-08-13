 Skip to main content
Watch now: Vintage cars to take their last lap Sunday in Barneveld vineyard
BARNEVELD | SWAN SONG FOR VINTAGE CELEBRATION

Watch now: Vintage cars to take their last lap Sunday in Barneveld vineyard

Madison in a Minute Aug. 14-15

Tom Griffith knows about the importance of celebrating the last of a good thing. The Verona car collector will be driving his 1942 Chrysler New Yorker Business Coupe — the only one left in the world — to the final Vintage Celebration in Barneveld on Sunday.

Tom Griffith with his 1942 Chrysler New Yorker Business Coupe

Tom Griffith, of Verona, will show his 1942 Chrysler New Yorker Business Coupe, the only one remaining in the world, at Botham Vineyards' 25th, and final, Vintage Celebration on Sunday.

Held annually for the past quarter-century at Botham Vineyards, the Vintage Celebration features food, music, wine tastings and a spectacular array of antique cars in a bucolic Wisconsin setting.

“It’s my favorite car show of the year,” said Griffith, who has owned 131 vintage cars over the years.

Interior of Tom Griffith's 1942 Chrysler New Yorker Business Coupe

The coupe, a favorite among traveling salesmen of its day, boasts a red-plaid "Highlander" interior.

“I’ve been to shows all over the country, and there is no show like this one. The setting is everything” — with rolling hills, music and a century’s worth of automobiles against a vineyard backdrop.

“It’s like a postcard,” he said.

Along with Griffith’s New Yorker will be some 150 vintage and rare sports cars, race cars, touring sedans and trucks in the show and competition, said Sarah Botham, who hosts the event with her husband, Peter, and son, Mills.

Tom Griffith with car

Tom Griffith, of Verona, opens the door of the 1942 Chrysler New Yorker Business Coupe he got from the heir of the Arizona physician who formerly owned it. The car will be among other vintage cars and trucks on display Sunday at the 25th and final Vintage Celebration at Botham Vineyards in Barneveld. 

The Bothams, car lovers and collectors themselves, said that because of the huge amount of time, work and staffing required to put on the Vintage Celebration, they decided that year 25 would be the event’s “final lap.”

“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s also an exhausting endeavor to put on,” said Peter Botham, who said when he and his wife first launched the event “we were indulging our own interest in vintage cars.” During its 25-year run, “we’ve met and made so many friends,” he said.

Eugenia Fletcher with 1955 Jaguar

Eugenia Fletcher, 94, of Beaver Dam, plans to be on hand with her 1955 Jaguar XK140 MC Drophead Coupe.

“We grew up in the muscle-car era and always appreciated cars,” explained Sarah Botham, who comes from a family of car collectors. Her mother, Eugenia Fletcher, 94, has never missed a Vintage Celebration and will be there Sunday with her own 1955 Jaguar XK140 MC Drophead Coupe, she said.

The day will conclude with an awards ceremony, including an award given in the name of Sarah Botham’s late father.

“This year, in particular, I think it’s going to be a very emotional awards ceremony,” she said.

No airs allowed

Unlike many elite car shows with suit-and-tie judges and extremely detailed rulebooks, the Vintage Celebration is a casual, unpretentious and low-stress event, Griffith said.

“It’s because of the setting, the people and the cars that show up,” he said. “It is just the nicest Sunday you can spend with your partner or your family.”

And Sunday’s pleasant weather forecast means that his spotless, mirror-shiny Chrysler New Yorker can make the 26-mile trip to Barneveld from Verona without a raindrop, Griffith said.

He sometimes drives the jaw-dropping car to the grocery store, parking it on the street rather than in the store parking lot, he said. When he returns with his groceries, there’s always a crowd surrounding the car.

‘Top of the line’

Built in 1941 and completed in 1942, the two-door “business coupe” was a favorite among traveling salesmen because of its enormous trunk. The eight-cylinder car was the “top of the line” and reaches speeds of 105 mph, Griffith said.

Its original owner lived in Hollywood, California, until the car ended up in the hands of a physician and car collector in Arizona. Griffith contacted the man to see if he wanted to sell the coupe; when the doctor died, he stipulated in his will that his son should sell it to Griffith.

Wheel and Tom Griffith with 1942 Chrysler

Most of the 80 cars like his were turned into hot rods over the years, Tom Griffith said.

Griffith didn’t have the cash to pay for it, but he had just co-founded a new company — Argent Brothers Custom Industrial Plating, or argentchrome.com, which devised a process to chrome nonmetallic objects on a production scale in an eco-friendly manner. In exchange for an investment in the Verona company, the previous owner’s heir let Griffith have the car, Griffith said.

Only 80 of the stylish Chryslers were built prior to World War II, when car manufacturers shifted their work to support the war effort, he said. The others were converted into showy hot rods, leaving just this one in original condition, with 37,000 miles on the odometer.

Public welcome

The Vintage Celebration is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine; admission is $10, with children 12 and under free with a paying adult.

Vintage Celebration car entries are open to any pre-2002 make or model vehicle. Preregistration for cars to enter the competition has closed, but day-of-show entries will be accepted from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday as time and space allow, Sarah Botham said. All of the competition-vehicle entry fees and a portion of the day’s proceeds will go to the Iowa County Humane Society.

Tom Griffith with car information card

Tom Griffith with the sign he will have on display Sunday in the 1942 Chrysler New Yorker Business Coupe's spacious trunk.

Botham Vineyards, a vine-to-bottle winery, has had a “spectacular” growing season for its grapes this year — probably its best ever, Peter Botham said.

“There was no late-season frost to damage buds, and for the most part this has been a hot and dry summer,” he said. The vineyard focuses on producing “cold-climate-style wines” with “a good sense of place,” he said, ranging from a dry red and dry rose to sweet whites.

Tom Griffith cleaning 1942 coupe

“I’ve been to shows all over the country, and there is no show like this one," says Tom Griffith of Verona.

The tasting room will be open and food will be for sale during Sunday’s Vintage Celebration, said Sarah Botham, who noted that an “extraordinary staff” of 18 people returns to help out every year for the one-day event.

Mills Botham in 1985 Porsche

Mills Botham of Botham Vineyards shows a 1985 Porsche 911 SC owned by his mother, Sarah Botham. The car will be among those featured Sunday at the Barneveld vineyard's final Vintage Celebration.

Over the winter, the team at Botham Vineyards will decide if it might try to establish a new event in place of the Vintage Celebration, Peter Botham said.

“We’ve been bouncing ideas around,” he said. “But if we do something, it won’t be on this scale.”

If you go

What: 25th Vintage Celebration at Botham Vineyards

Where: 8180 Langberry Road, Barneveld

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Live music on the terrace by the Swing Crew from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Admission: $10; children under 12 admitted free with a paying adult. Outdoor wine, beer and food for sale; the tasting room will be open for tasting and shopping. Pets, smoking and carry-in alcohol are prohibited. All of the competition-vehicle entry fees and a portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit the Iowa County Humane Society.

Website: bothamvineyards.com

