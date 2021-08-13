Watch now: Vintage cars to take their last lap Sunday in Barneveld vineyard

“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s also an exhausting endeavor to put on,” said Peter Botham, who said when he and his wife first launched the event “we were indulging our own interest in vintage cars.” During its 25-year run, “we’ve met and made so many friends,” he said.

“We grew up in the muscle-car era and always appreciated cars,” explained Sarah Botham, who comes from a family of car collectors. Her mother, Eugenia Fletcher, 94, has never missed a Vintage Celebration and will be there Sunday with her own 1955 Jaguar XK140 MC Drophead Coupe, she said.

The day will conclude with an awards ceremony, including an award given in the name of Sarah Botham’s late father.

“This year, in particular, I think it’s going to be a very emotional awards ceremony,” she said.

No airs allowed

Unlike many elite car shows with suit-and-tie judges and extremely detailed rulebooks, the Vintage Celebration is a casual, unpretentious and low-stress event, Griffith said.

“It’s because of the setting, the people and the cars that show up,” he said. “It is just the nicest Sunday you can spend with your partner or your family.”