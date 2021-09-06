Watch now: Shifting Gears festival fills Madison parks with dance

Michelle Ramos traded ballet slippers for sneakers and a well-lit stage for a freshly mowed patch of grass during her performance at Monday's Shifting Gears dance festival.
Ramos performed with the Madison Ballet, one of 18 dance crews that took part in the all-day festival. Performances took place simultaneously in Wirth Court Park, McPike Park and Olin Park. All parks were strategically chosen because of their location along the Capital City Trail, allowing attendees to bike from show to show.
The Madison Ballet recently had to move their performances of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" outside because of rising COVID-19 cases. Ramos, who is starting her third season with the ballet, said the outdoor festival allowed the company to reach the Madison community in a safe way.
"'A Midsummer Night's Dream' happens in the forest so it's really nice to see the trees and get that natural perspective," Ramos said. "I use my bike a lot, it's one of the things I love about Madison and it makes it more accessible to just come out in a park and see art, which is a necessity."
Shifting Gears is the first in-person performance organized by the Isthmus Dance Collective, formed in the spring of 2020. Co-founder Erica Pinigis said local instructors, choreographers and performers came together to find a way for dancers to "keep moving" as the pandemic forced studios and theaters to close down. The collective utilizes a co-op model, meaning all members pay a monthly fee and volunteer a certain number of hours — instructing classes and doing administrative work — in exchange for free lessons. Classes for non-members are free, though Pingis said attendees can "donate when they are moved to."
“We wanted to make it possible for professional dancers to take classes regularly and affordably," Pinigis said. "We also want to allow people in the community to take classes regularly and affordably.”
Dance styles at the festival ranged from tap to flamenco and everything in between. Chalk and markers were made available so viewers could "process" the performances through messages and drawings. Each park also had different-colored streamers for audience-members to decorate their bikes.
Pinigis said she wanted the wide array of performances to "represent the people that live in the Madison area."
M.A.T.H., a newly formed troupe whose name is an anagram of its members initials, combines Afro-Peruvian and Andean styles. M.A.T.H. member Guisella Medrano Tristan said both the group's and the festivals' mix of genres illustrates the unifying power of dance.
"We come from different places, but we all end up moving on the same path, at the same rhythm, at the same flow," Medrano Tristan said.
Yogitha Rajkumar, 14, performed a style of Indian classical dance alongside fellow members of the Kalaanjali Dance Academy. Rajkumar said after a summer of performances held largely on Facebook live, it was nice to "have a piece of our culture out there … and to share it with everybody."
Pinigis was inspired by the San Francisco Trolley Dances, where the famed trolley stops at several dance performances throughout the city over two days. Hosting performances along the bike trail made the event even more accessible because attendees did not have to pay for a trolley ticket, Pinigis said.
Being outside also served as a source of inspiration for some performers. Heather Good said her troupe, Red Herring, does "site-specific improvisation," meaning they let their environment guide how they move in the moment. The wide array of sounds, textures and visuals available outdoors means "there's always something to keep the work alive," Good said.
For fellow M.A.T.H. member Natalia Hildner Armacanqui, dancing outdoors aligns with her beliefs about the natural world.
"We're all connected to Peru, that's our motherland, so we all believe in our connection to Mother Earth," Hildner Armacanqui said. "For us the Earth is a living being so our connection with it is constant."
Hosting dancers on grassy stages also makes performances more visible. Pinigis said Madison's dance world is not always as present in the city's summer arts scene, as shows are usually is confined to the indoors.
Pinigis hopes the Shifting Gears festival will become and annual tradition, helping make dance more of "an abundant resource in the Madison community."