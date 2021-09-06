Watch now: Shifting Gears festival fills Madison parks with dance

Michelle Ramos traded ballet slippers for sneakers and a well-lit stage for a freshly mowed patch of grass during her performance at Monday's Shifting Gears dance festival.

Ramos performed with the Madison Ballet, one of 18 dance crews that took part in the all-day festival. Performances took place simultaneously in Wirth Court Park, McPike Park and Olin Park. All parks were strategically chosen because of their location along the Capital City Trail, allowing attendees to bike from show to show.

The Madison Ballet recently had to move their performances of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" outside because of rising COVID-19 cases. Ramos, who is starting her third season with the ballet, said the outdoor festival allowed the company to reach the Madison community in a safe way.

"'A Midsummer Night's Dream' happens in the forest so it's really nice to see the trees and get that natural perspective," Ramos said. "I use my bike a lot, it's one of the things I love about Madison and it makes it more accessible to just come out in a park and see art, which is a necessity."