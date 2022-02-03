Watch now: Plenty of love for Madison Shakespeare Company

It’s all about the love.

For theater. For performing. For centuries-enduring classics.

The Madison Shakespeare Company is launching its 10th anniversary season with “A Valentine’s Affair 2022,” a program of short pieces from Shakespeare and his contemporaries.

So — apart from the fact that Valentine’s Day, the ultimate date-night, is fast approaching — why pursue the love angle?

Because “if you’ve got nothing else,” said MSC producer Jason Compton, “you might not have land, you might not have money, you might not have a title — but you have your emotions.”

Shakespeare and other playwrights, Compton noted, wisely delved into the universal human experience of love so frequently because it’s something that speaks to everyone in the audience. And that makes for a rich night of theater.

“What do people need to express?” Compton said. “There’s existential angst,” and there’s also that all-embracing question, “‘Is there someone for me? Will I find someone who sparks in me these feelings of love?’”

Directed by first-time MSC director Annie Jay, “A Valentine’s Affair 2022” will feature eight scenes exploring passion, drawn from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” plus Shakespearean contemporaries Christopher Marlowe (“Dido, Queen of Carthage”), Thomas Heywood (“Edward IV”) and John Donne (“To His Mistress Going To Bed”).

The cast includes MSC veterans Riz Moe, Corinne Kessler, Madeleine O’Keefe, Ben Seidensticker and Matt Reines, plus Laura Kochanowski, Deanna Martinez and Compton, billed as “’Affair’ regulars.”

The evening at the Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave., also will include the improv-styled “Sonnets From a Hat,” where an actor must perform any one of Shakespeare’s 154 sonnets in the style of the audience’s choosing.

Actors will wear simple black clothing marked with key costume pieces as they change from scene to scene. Expect an appearance from the god Cupid, too, who will drop by to give background on the plot of some of the lesser-known pieces.

From roasting hot to freezing cold

The annual “Valentine’s Affair” had to go on hiatus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2022, it will carry on a long-running community passion for Shakespeare that led to MSC’s founding a decade ago.

In 2012, Warren Hansen, who had appeared in many local productions including with the former Shakespeare-focused Outdoor Spaces Theater, along with director John Vargas launched the company with a run of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” performed at Breese Stevens Field.

That was the “zero-amenity” Breese Stevens before extensive renovations turned the site into a popular concert venue and professional soccer stadium, points out Compton, who also had a role in the play.

The weather for “Julius Caesar” was “roasting hot,” Compton recalled. A year later when MSC produced Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra” at Breese Stevens, also in July, “it was freezing cold.”

Since then, MSC has seen actors and directors come and go, and has performed in venues ranging from the Edgewood College amphitheater to the Broom Street and the Bartell theatres. It has mounted many pop-up productions as well.

MSC’s second production for 2022 will take place April 23, a Saturday coinciding with the recorded date of Shakespeare’s death in 1616: An all-day Shakespeare event at Rennebohm Park featuring scenes and readings by company members, outside groups and individual performers. More information about participating will be available at the MSC website, madisonshakespeare.org.

In July, MSC will head outdoors again with the Shakespearean comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” performed at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater. Director Kendra Thompson plans to place the action in a modern-day “farm-pasture setting” and stress the “girl-power” themes of the play, she said.

Love’s labor found

Thompson speaks passionately about Shakespeare, whose works she has loved since she was a child. Thompson, who also directs an annual Shakespeare production at Waunakee High School, first got hooked on the Madison Shakespeare Company as an audience member.

Compton spotted her at so many shows that he asked if she wanted to get involved.

“I love community theater,” Thompson said. “Community theater is far more affordable, $20 for a ticket instead of $120. It’s accessible, because it’s in your own back yard. And it allows local talent that might not be working professionally to scratch that theater itch that they have.”

Thompson’s direction of “All’s Well That Ends Well” at MSC in 2021 was the popular-vote winner in the category of Best Direction of a Play in the BroadwayWorld Madison Awards. The MSC production also won in the categories of Best Play, Best Production of the Year, Best Performer in a Play (Madeleine O’Keefe) and Best Supporting Performer (Donavon Armbruster).

Longtime MSC performer Sarah Z. Johnson, who teaches English and runs the writing center at Madison College, discovered the company five years ago in a sort of “fluke,” she said. “I happened to see the notice for auditions for ‘Macbeth’” on a Sunday morning, she said.

“I put together a monologue and showed up that night for auditions,” she said. “And they cast me as Lady Macbeth.”

Since then Johnson has appeared in summer MSC roles such as Kate in “The Taming of the Shrew” and one of the wives in “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” She also has worked on scripts for the company, helping cut down four-hour plays from Shakespeare to a more palatable version for modern audiences that run under two hours each.

Most of all, she’s been impressed by the MSC casts and crew.

“I have loved meeting the people in Madison Shakespeare Company. They’re so intelligent and have such different and varied interests,” Johnson said.

“I’ve found the people in this company so talented and dedicated,” Thompson agreed. “They do such a great job of telling the stories of Shakespeare. I think we’re going to see MSC for decades to come.”

