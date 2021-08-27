Watch now: New mask mandate threatens to delay return to the stage

Kirk Stantis is ready to bring back the creativity and life that once filled the Bartell Theater. Dane County's recent mask mandate may shutter the community staple for good.
Stantis, executive director for the Bartell, said he worked without pay for much of the pandemic just to keep the theater afloat.
"I still went to the theater and I sobbed... going into a dark theater that isn't supposed to be dark is sad," said Stantis, who began as a maintenance volunteer at the Bartell in the 1970s. "If we had to close down again, I don't believe that the Bartell Theater and its five resident companies would be able to survive."
After standing empty for over a year, the Bartell is scheduled to return with a production of "Clue" Sept. 17 — just one day after the current mask mandate, issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County, is set to end. Unlike the emergency order issued in May which included an exemption for individuals actively playing a wind instrument with a fabric cover, the most recent mandate has no carveouts for performers. Public health spokesperson Morgan Finke said the May order was implemented before the delta variant became the dominant COVID-19 strain. Finke said because delta is twice as contagious as previous variants, indoor masking must be universal. COVID-19 transmission within Dane County are currently deemed "high." As of Thursday, the seven-day average for new cases was 86.
With many organizations in the midst of planning their fall returns to the stage, the order has created ample confusion and frustration.
The Overture Center, reopening at the end of the month, already had a mask and vaccine mandate in place. Overture spokesperson Emily Gruenewald said many of the ten resident companies that are housed within the theater have returns scheduled for September, leaving leaders with the tough decision — will the show go on?
Knee-capping performers
Forward Theater Company, a longtime Overture resident, is slated to premiere "Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles?" on Sept. 9. The play recounts American playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s experience writing a stage adaptation of John Lennon’s book in the patriarchal world of 1960s London.
Jennifer Uphoff Gray, Forward's artistic director has been scrambling to get in contact with local officials and public health personnel ever since the order was announced last Tuesday — the same day rehearsals began. If an exemption is not made for performers before opening day, Forward will cancel.
"If all you can see are the actor's eyes and hear them muffled from behind a mask, I can't charge money for that," Gray said. "You are taking all the tools they have away from them. They use their voice and their face to convey the emotion of the story. If we can't use that, then it's not theater."
Forward has already constructed sets, bought costumes and paid its workers. In March, when Forward first shut down, donations poured in and the theater was able to pay all performers and staff. Gray said the theater is committed to paying out full contracts again this year. The potential cancellation will still "pile economic and artistic injury on top of all the injury that's been suffered over this last year and a half." Gray added that smaller companies and theaters with less of a donor base will likely be "kneecapped" by the order.
The mandate has already caused StageQ, "Wisconsin's queer theater," to cancel its performance of "Laced," scheduled to open Sept. 24. Zak Stowe, the executive producer for StageQ said the mask mandate being extended is a "very real" possibility, which is why the company chose to cancel before beginning rehearsals. StageQ relied on federal and state grants throughout the pandemic, relief options that Stowe said are now largely, "tapped out."
The Madison Ballet also called off its performance of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," citing concerns with rising COVID numbers impacting the many cast members under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. The show, originally scheduled to open Sept. 17 at the Overture, will now be performed outside sometime before the end of September. Madison Ballet CEO, Jonathan Solari said he does not see the shift as a cancellation, rather a "reimagining."
“If there is going to be a production that needs to be outside there is no better one than 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,'" Solari said, adding that the natural elements central to the play make the need for an outdoor location "serendipitous."
For artists who "piecemeal" their salaries together show by show, unexpected cancellations can be devastating, Joe Loehnis CEO for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra said. Musicians in the orchestra are paid per show, meaning a reduced season can cut deep. Keeping artists employed is what drove the orchestra to put together streamed concerts just weeks after the pandemic hit, though they were still only able to play about 50% of their regular season.
Stantis pointed out that while both the restaurant and the entertainment industry's have been hit hard by the pandemic, the new order allows patrons to go mask-less while eating and drinking.
"I don't understand why you would select a group like bars and restaurants to be open and unmasked but not people who are 20 feet away on stage," Stantis said. "The logic started to fall away very quickly."
Peter Rodgers, spokesperson for the Madison Symphony Orchestra, another resident company with the Overture, said the "phenomenal" infiltration system within the theater paired with the vaccination and mask mandates means audiences are "in a very low-risk environment comparative to a restaurant" where patrons are surrounded by people whose vaccination statuses are unknown.
Public health is following CDC guidance, which includes an exemption for people eating and drinking in restaurants, but not for performers, Finke said.
Stowe said colleagues in queer theater groups located outside Dane County, were "shocked" when they heard about the mandate. Mask mandates in both Washington state and San Francisco include exceptions for individuals who are "actively performing."
What is planning?
The arts industry was the "first to close and the last to reopen," Gray said. Over the past month, theater companies, concert venues and music festivals have announced vaccine and mask mandates for staff, volunteers and audience members. Gray said the arts industry has been ahead of the curve on COVID safety because, "the only way we get to reopen is through safety."
"No one's asking to be allowed to do unsafe things, we're asking for the rules to be equitably applied," Gray said. "The mandate has the potential to completely shut down an industry that is finally starting to come back.”
Relying on ever-changing public health orders makes planning performances almost impossible as most shows require months of planning. Loehnis said even if the current public health order is not extended, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra would have cram in three rehearsals-worth of content the day before the first performance.
Under the current mandate, even touring performers will have to wear masks, which could affect the Broadway shows coming to Overture. The center has, "gotten pretty good at cancelling shows," Gruenewald said. Regular communication with all the resident companies has helped the theater become "nimble" when adjusting plans.
Some productions, like shows hosted by the Madison Opera, require years of planning, Kathryn Smith, general director for the opera said.
"What's planning?" Smith joked. "We just have to keep making adjustments, but there is a point at which, if we don't rehearse the show, the show can't open."
The Opera's return performance, "Lucia di Lammermoor" is set to open Nov. 5, which Smith said "in COVID-calendar time" is still a long way off. Despite varying opening dates among the many performing arts groups in Madison, Smith said the order will ultimately impact the entire "arts ecosystem" — from small bars with live music to touring bands visiting the Alliant Energy Center.
"It's about the wider picture," Smith said. "The arts matter to different people for different reasons. For restaurants and hotels, there is the economic impact of bringing people to their spaces to spend money... . For audience members, it can just be music they thought they might never get a chance to hear again... . For those working the show, it's their livelihood."