Watch now: New mask mandate threatens to delay return to the stage

“If there is going to be a production that needs to be outside there is no better one than 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,'" Solari said, adding that the natural elements central to the play make the need for an outdoor location "serendipitous."

For artists who "piecemeal" their salaries together show by show, unexpected cancellations can be devastating, Joe Loehnis CEO for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra said. Musicians in the orchestra are paid per show, meaning a reduced season can cut deep. Keeping artists employed is what drove the orchestra to put together streamed concerts just weeks after the pandemic hit, though they were still only able to play about 50% of their regular season.

Stantis pointed out that while both the restaurant and the entertainment industry's have been hit hard by the pandemic, the new order allows patrons to go mask-less while eating and drinking.

"I don't understand why you would select a group like bars and restaurants to be open and unmasked but not people who are 20 feet away on stage," Stantis said. "The logic started to fall away very quickly."