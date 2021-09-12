Watch now: Madison museums take a new 'American' view

Plans for the current art show at the Ruth Davis Design Gallery on the UW-Madison campus were first hatched in 2019, when Milwaukee was preparing to host the Democratic National Convention and the U.S. was gearing up for a presidential election.

So much has happened since then — the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily closed the gallery to the public; a national reckoning about race following the murder of George Floyd — but the Design Gallery’s exhibition “Politics at Home: Textiles as American History” is now open. And it is likely richer, more comprehensive and even more thought-provoking than it would have been had it debuted on its original date.

As art museums across Madison have recently reopened their doors, resumed more regular hours or simply taken steps to cautiously welcome back visitors, several are featuring exhibitions with “America” as a central theme. Each offers new perspectives that, in part, are likely a product of the past year and a half — a period filled with upheaval, uncertainty, reflection and self-examination.