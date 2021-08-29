 Skip to main content
Watch now: Madison artists venture out with 'Home Stretch'
MADISON | BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER

Watch now: Madison artists venture out with 'Home Stretch'

Laurie Beth Clark sits in her front yard at a table that’s piled with a feast of tomatoes and peppers, a stack of breadsticks and a bowl of homemade tomato sauce that is a lot like her latest art project: A mashup of unexpected ingredients, deceptively simple, and something she created right here at home.

Clark and her partner Michael Peterson — founders of the arts collaborative known as Spatula&Barcode — are the forces behind “Home Stretch,” a “distributed festival of small artistic acts” in Madison sprinkled through each week through Sept. 22.

Laurie Beth Clark in tomato garden

Speakers created by environmental sound designer Meg Mitchell surround the tomato plants in the front yard of Laurie Beth Clark, pictured, which is the site of a "Home Stretch" pop-up performance. Clark invites audiences to listen to a recording of an original composition by Spain's Maya Barsacq that ponders the geopolitical history of the tomato.

The “small artistic acts” can last just a few minutes. Some are designed as entertainment, while others take a deeper dive. They happen in parks, outside homes, or in public spaces like a walkway in front of a university building — often in front of tiny audiences.

The small scale is intentional. “Home Stretch” is designed as a way for artists to carefully stretch their artistic muscle after months at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for audiences to cautiously stretch out of isolation. The idea came about last spring, as the world began opening up a bit, and people were expressing “a great sense of social awkwardness,” said Peterson.

Laurie Beth Clark and Michael Peterson

Laurie Beth Clark and Michael Peterson, founders of the Madison art collaborative Spatula&Barcode and the "Home Stretch" project, talk about the installation "Mirada de Tomaquet," which includes sourdough breadsticks and fresh tomato sauce offered to audiences in the couple's front yard. 

Clark, for example, created the work “Mirada de Tomaquet (Tomato Glance)” along with Barcelona-based composer Maya Barsacq and environmental sound designer Meg Mitchell.

“Mirada de Tomaquet” takes place in Clark’s front yard by a bed of prolific tomato plants. Handcrafted speakers created by Mitchell play a recording of a 10-minute piece by Barsacq that evokes questions of the tomato’s colonial past and its link to immigrant labor in the present. Visitors can listen while pausing in the garden.

Laurie Beth Clark with speakers in garden

Laurie Beth Clark uses speakers around her tomato plants for a "Home Stretch" pop-up performance in the front yard of her home in Madison.

Afterwards, Clark invites them for a taste of the homemade breadsticks and tomato sauce, made from a crushed mixture of varieties from the listening garden — with no seasonings but the rich, stunning goodness of a sun-ripened tomato. From there, if participants want to linger, the conversation starts.

“Home Stretch” pieces “are small, gestural,” said Clark, who along with Peterson is a professor at UW-Madison.

Michael Peterson with triangle

Michael Peterson plays a triangle to signal that the coffee is done during his "Home Stretch" performance at Olin Park titled "Cow by Coffee."

Sometimes only four people gather by her tomato garden for “Mirada de Tomaquet.” But because she repeats the gathering several times a month, and other “Home Stretch” artists do the same, over the course of the summer “hundreds of people will have seen a ‘Home Stretch’ performance,” she said.

Cyanotype

Michael Peterson holds up a cyanotype, marked by a dog collar and tags, that was made as part of "Home Stretch" project to remember objects that developed new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They just won’t have been in a crowd of 100 people” to experience it, she said. “We’re in a place where ‘really small’ feels good right now.”

Role playing and cyanotypes

“Home Stretch” performances are listed on a calendar online at homestretch.art/calendar. The events are free, but in most cases audience members are asked to register in advance.

Front Porch Bingo

Jen Plant and her family host a "Front Porch Bingo" game outside their home as part of the "Home Stretch" series of "small artistic acts."

A range of artists have created new works or resurrected favorite concepts for “Home Stretch.” Upcoming performances range from “Solarpunk Futures,” a 10-minute role-playing game where players imagine the pathways to a desirable future, to “What We Honor,” by Angela Johnson and Justin Bitner, where attendees create cyanotypes — photographic blueprints made by using the sun — with objects that have taken on special meaning during the pandemic.

"Chai Stories" cups

"Chai Stories" creator Praveen Maripelly, rear, and Laurie Beth Clark of Spatula&Barcode write on cups used for vegan chai tea in a social gathering that is part of the summer's "Home Stretch" series of "small artistic acts."

Madison playwright Amber Palmer created “Let’s Take a Walk,” an audio monologue about tolerance and beauty designed to be streamed while walking a dog. James the Magician has been performing 75-minute magic shows in city backyards. Dancers Bethany Alwa and Marina Kelly created “Floodplain,” site-specific “movement encounters” customized to be performed in front yards and doorways.

James the Magician in 'Home Stretch' performance

James the Magician performs a backyard magic show as part of the "Home Stretch" series featuring "small artistic acts." 

Peterson invites audiences to join him to reflect on the mystique of the American cowboy, gender identity, memory and what makes a good cup of coffee as he brews “cowboy coffee” in Olin Park for his “Home Stretch” piece. “Cow by Coffee” happens each Sunday, and Peterson encourages the audience conversation to explore new directions each time.

Michael Peterson with "Cow by Coffee"

Michael Peterson pours a cup of "cowboy coffee" during his "Cow by Coffee" performance in Olin Park, part of the "Home Stretch" series.

“I realize that people come as strangers,” he said. But it sometimes feels “therapeutic” when those strangers start feeling comfortable with one another and with him.

If you go

What: “Home Stretch,” a project of the Madison-based arts collaborative Spatula&Barcode

When: Daily through the autumn solstice, Sept. 22. See the calendar and register for events at homestretch.art/calendar

Where: Various locations throughout Madison

Website: homestretch.art

'Chai Stories'

UW-Madison graduate student Praveen Maripelly came to the U.S. from India a year ago  moving from one pandemic lockdown to another.

“When I came to the U.S.A. I was looking for a new community, but unfortunately I didn’t find it,” said Maripelly, who is working on his master of fine arts degree.

“One reason was COVID-19”  but the other was the lack of public gathering spaces that one finds all over India, he said, where people come to meet, buy a cup of chai tea and chat “with random people.”

So for his "Home Stretch" project, Maripelly is trying to re-create that sense of social engagement with “Chai Stories,” a Saturday afternoon get-together outside the UW-Madison Art Lofts building near the Kohl Center.

Maripelly furnishes the chai tea  a decaffeinated, vegan version so it is welcoming to all  and hopes that others will join him, building a sense of community with outdoor conversation. It’s a concept that he hopes to eventually take around the university campus.

Each visitor is given a paper cup for their chai, and afterwards is asked to write something on it. Maripelly plans to turn the cups into an art project.

"Chai Stories" is “another way of constructing a space,” he said. “This is the way you build small steps into the community.”

'Front Porch Bingo'

Jen Plants and her family have been staging “Front Porch Bingo” on occasional Friday nights, inviting neighbors and others to gather outside their home in lawn chairs for a rousing, 30-minute game of bingo.

The family has always loved bringing people together. Before the pandemic, Plants had mapped out a plan to perform a play for audiences in every room in her house. But with the arrival of COVID-19, squeezing a crowd into her living room was no longer possible.

Eventually, as COVID restrictions loosened and the weather warmed, she turned to bingo. Plants announced the event on a blackboard on her front sidewalk and purchased props, prizes, and even a bingo wardrobe.

“What I have missed most about live performance is that sitting together with a group of people and laughing collectively, or sitting with a group of people and feeling that tension,” she said. “And you get both those feelings with bingo.”

Friendly but also impressively competitive, the crowd that now assembles twice a month for a "Home Stretch" version of “Front Porch Bingo” vies for an array of zany prizes  from a life-size cutout of President Joe Biden to a giant inflatable roller skate.

“We go for the comedy,” Plants said. “It’s just about having fun, about bringing some joy.”

