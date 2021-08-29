Watch now: Madison artists venture out with 'Home Stretch'

“Mirada de Tomaquet” takes place in Clark’s front yard by a bed of prolific tomato plants. Handcrafted speakers created by Mitchell play a recording of a 10-minute piece by Barsacq that evokes questions of the tomato’s colonial past and its link to immigrant labor in the present. Visitors can listen while pausing in the garden.

Afterwards, Clark invites them for a taste of the homemade breadsticks and tomato sauce, made from a crushed mixture of varieties from the listening garden — with no seasonings but the rich, stunning goodness of a sun-ripened tomato. From there, if participants want to linger, the conversation starts.

“Home Stretch” pieces “are small, gestural,” said Clark, who along with Peterson is a professor at UW-Madison.

Sometimes only four people gather by her tomato garden for “Mirada de Tomaquet.” But because she repeats the gathering several times a month, and other “Home Stretch” artists do the same, over the course of the summer “hundreds of people will have seen a ‘Home Stretch’ performance,” she said.

“They just won’t have been in a crowd of 100 people” to experience it, she said. “We’re in a place where ‘really small’ feels good right now.”

Role playing and cyanotypes