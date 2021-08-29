Watch now: Madison artists venture out with 'Home Stretch'

Laurie Beth Clark sits in her front yard at a table that’s piled with a feast of tomatoes and peppers, a stack of breadsticks and a bowl of homemade tomato sauce that is a lot like her latest art project: A mashup of unexpected ingredients, deceptively simple, and something she created right here at home.
Clark and her partner Michael Peterson — founders of the arts collaborative known as Spatula&Barcode — are the forces behind “Home Stretch,” a “distributed festival of small artistic acts” in Madison sprinkled through each week through Sept. 22.
The “small artistic acts” can last just a few minutes. Some are designed as entertainment, while others take a deeper dive. They happen in parks, outside homes, or in public spaces like a walkway in front of a university building — often in front of tiny audiences.
The small scale is intentional. “Home Stretch” is designed as a way for artists to carefully stretch their artistic muscle after months at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for audiences to cautiously stretch out of isolation. The idea came about last spring, as the world began opening up a bit, and people were expressing “a great sense of social awkwardness,” said Peterson.
Clark, for example, created the work “Mirada de Tomaquet (Tomato Glance)” along with Barcelona-based composer Maya Barsacq and environmental sound designer Meg Mitchell.
“Mirada de Tomaquet” takes place in Clark’s front yard by a bed of prolific tomato plants. Handcrafted speakers created by Mitchell play a recording of a 10-minute piece by Barsacq that evokes questions of the tomato’s colonial past and its link to immigrant labor in the present. Visitors can listen while pausing in the garden.
Afterwards, Clark invites them for a taste of the homemade breadsticks and tomato sauce, made from a crushed mixture of varieties from the listening garden — with no seasonings but the rich, stunning goodness of a sun-ripened tomato. From there, if participants want to linger, the conversation starts.
“Home Stretch” pieces “are small, gestural,” said Clark, who along with Peterson is a professor at UW-Madison.
Sometimes only four people gather by her tomato garden for “Mirada de Tomaquet.” But because she repeats the gathering several times a month, and other “Home Stretch” artists do the same, over the course of the summer “hundreds of people will have seen a ‘Home Stretch’ performance,” she said.
“They just won’t have been in a crowd of 100 people” to experience it, she said. “We’re in a place where ‘really small’ feels good right now.”
Role playing and cyanotypes
“Home Stretch” performances are listed on a calendar online at homestretch.art/calendar. The events are free, but in most cases audience members are asked to register in advance.
A range of artists have created new works or resurrected favorite concepts for “Home Stretch.” Upcoming performances range from “Solarpunk Futures,” a 10-minute role-playing game where players imagine the pathways to a desirable future, to “What We Honor,” by Angela Johnson and Justin Bitner, where attendees create cyanotypes — photographic blueprints made by using the sun — with objects that have taken on special meaning during the pandemic.
Madison playwright Amber Palmer created “Let’s Take a Walk,” an audio monologue about tolerance and beauty designed to be streamed while walking a dog. James the Magician has been performing 75-minute magic shows in city backyards. Dancers Bethany Alwa and Marina Kelly created “Floodplain,” site-specific “movement encounters” customized to be performed in front yards and doorways.
Peterson invites audiences to join him to reflect on the mystique of the American cowboy, gender identity, memory and what makes a good cup of coffee as he brews “cowboy coffee” in Olin Park for his “Home Stretch” piece. “Cow by Coffee” happens each Sunday, and Peterson encourages the audience conversation to explore new directions each time.
“I realize that people come as strangers,” he said. But it sometimes feels “therapeutic” when those strangers start feeling comfortable with one another and with him.