Watch now: Kites join art at Saturday's Agora Art Fair in Fitchburg

When visitors come to the Agora Art Fair in Fitchburg on Saturday, they’ll be encouraged to look around — and up.

There might be some kites in the sky. And there will certainly be some on display.

For the past five years, the annual art-filled day has invited kite-makers and kite-flyers to officially join the festivities, which include works for sale by more than 100 Wisconsin artists, hands-on activities, music, food and more.

Paul Fieber and Ray Blum, both of whom live in Fitchburg, will be among the 10 kite builders eager to share their passion with visitors.

Why kites?

“When people ask me that, I say, ‘You know the feeling you get when you see a rainbow? Or a campfire?,’” Blum said. “It’s a magical feeling, and you get that feeling every time you put a kite up.”

The two men met in 2002 when Blum was out flying a kite. Fieber — who first got inspired to try the hobby 30 years ago when he saw an exhibit of kite aerial photography by Madison’s Craig Wilson — has since taught Blum “everything I know,” Blum said.