Watch now: Kites join art at Saturday's Agora Art Fair in Fitchburg

When visitors come to the Agora Art Fair in Fitchburg on Saturday, they’ll be encouraged to look around — and up.
There might be some kites in the sky. And there will certainly be some on display.
For the past five years, the annual art-filled day has invited kite-makers and kite-flyers to officially join the festivities, which include works for sale by more than 100 Wisconsin artists, hands-on activities, music, food and more.
Paul Fieber and Ray Blum, both of whom live in Fitchburg, will be among the 10 kite builders eager to share their passion with visitors.
Why kites?
“When people ask me that, I say, ‘You know the feeling you get when you see a rainbow? Or a campfire?,’” Blum said. “It’s a magical feeling, and you get that feeling every time you put a kite up.”
The two men met in 2002 when Blum was out flying a kite. Fieber — who first got inspired to try the hobby 30 years ago when he saw an exhibit of kite aerial photography by Madison’s Craig Wilson — has since taught Blum “everything I know,” Blum said.
Fieber converted part of his basement into a workshop where he creates kites of all sizes and styles, usually sewing them from rip-stop nylon using a reverse applique technique. The “spars,” or bracing for the back of the kite, usually come from materials used in archery or fishing.
“A kite needs to be light and strong,” said Fieber, whose handcrafted kites have received awards at the Smithsonian Kite Festival and the American Kitefliers Association nationals.
In kite-making “we use stuff from other fields,” such as fabrics designed for boat sails. He taught himself to sew because “my generation (of men) never learned to use a sewing machine,” said Fieber, who’s been featured on the former PBS Wisconsin show “Sewing With Nancy.”
Fieber and Blum encourage boys and men to learn the craft of sewing. The men volunteer their time with groups that do sewing demonstrations in area schools, and in 2016 created fabric privacy screens for a women’s shelter in Madison. Along with Saturday’s Agora Art Fair, they plan to bring their kites to the Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest in September and participate in the “One Sky One World” international kite fly for peace at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg on Oct. 10.
100+ artists
A consistent wind of around 8 mph is ideal for kite-flying, Fieber and Blum said. This year’s expanded kite exhibit at the Agora Art Fair is designed to be on the ground in case flying conditions aren’t right. But there might be some visiting kite-makers who will attempt to put their “art” in the air, they said.
Now in its 13th year, the Agora Art Fair takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy. in Fitchburg, two miles south of the Beltline.
More than 100 Wisconsin artists will set up their work at the Agora pavilion, framed by a natural prairie landscape. Admission is free.
A broad range of media will be represented, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, glass, metals, woodwork, mixed media, fiber and sculpture. Featured artists include Steven Wagner, Will Schueler, Bruce Johnson, Kevin Kitto, Brady Lueck, Paula Sparks, Jon Walton, Kerri Shannon and others.
For a fee, visitors also can try a hands-on wine bottle painting event, done in collaboration with Madison Wine and Design. A Children’s Art Yard will also be open, with paid art activities benefiting the Eagle School of Madison.
Live music
Two stages will offer live music, with performances by the the Madison Flute Club, Red Hot Horn Dawgs, West Side Andy featuring Reverend Raven & the CSAB, Bi Dana and Grupo Balanca with Samba/Carnival influences.
Table seating will be available near the Capital Stage at the Wisconsin Craft Brewery Beer Garden, operated by the Fitchburg Chamber Business and Visitors Bureau. Local restaurants Surya Café, Liliana’s, Rolling Pin Bake Shop, Sabor Queretano, Jakarta Cafe, Slide, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream and Chippy’s Kettle Corn will offer food for purchase.
Last year’s Agora Art Festival had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am really looking forward to a great event and getting back to helping the local artists do what they do best — be creative and to interact with those who appreciate and want to learn more about their passion and art,” said Agora Art Fair spokesperson Steve Leverentz.
“For the kiters this is a chance to show off their creativity and skill,” he said. “It really is beautiful to see their art up in the sky soaring over the other artists. It really helps capture the spirit of the art fair.”