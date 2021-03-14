Watch now: How a letter from a 9-year-old inspired an art show

LunART founder and CEO Iva Ugrcic has set up plenty of virtual events this past year. But when she got a letter proposing a special art exhibition online, she knew she had to set up one more.

The letter came from 9-year-old Natalie Pauls, now a third-grader at Sunset Ridge Elementary School in Middleton. In her letter, Natalie laid out a plan to create an online show of art made by girls in grades 2-12.

She also enclosed $40 carefully taped to the letter. Natalie had raided her piggy bank of all her savings to support the idea for a LunART Youth Art Celebration.

“So we put the wheels in motion,” Ugrcic said. Natalie’s idea turned into a call for art and now a live art show is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 21. The exhibition kickoff can be viewed live via Facebook, YouTube and at LunART’s website, www.lunartfestival.org.

“I thought it would support my idea, and … get it started,” said Natalie of her donation.