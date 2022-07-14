Watch now: High-tech loom helps artist Mary Burns tell the story of women and water

MERCER — What would appear to be repetitive, tedious and nearly impossible, is how Mary Burns is choosing to tell powerful and inspirational stories.
Some are based here in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Others are in Detroit, New Zealand, India, Mozambique, Honduras and Canada. She's also in search of a tale from Antarctica.
But none of the stories will be bound into a book.
Instead, her work is done with cotton thread using a high-tech, $25,000 hand-jacquard loom interfaced with a computer. The results are stunning woven images of women from around the world who have advocated for, researched, celebrated and protected one of life's necessities: water.
They include Tinker Schuman, an elder of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Vilas County who has led spiritual water walks around some of the reservation's 260 lakes. Gretchen Gerrish is on the research end of water in northern Wisconsin as the director of UW-Madison's Center for Limnology's Trout Lake Research Station near Boulder Junction while Burns has also created images of author and environmentalist Rachel Carson and of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, who in the late 1960s led efforts to protect the Florida Everglades from development.
Internationally, there are images of Aunofo Havea Funaki, a sea captain and ocean steward from the Kingdom of Tonga; Nafisa Barot, who has mobilized women in India for better access to water; and Ikal Angelei, a Kenyan who was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2012 after she organized local people to fight the construction of a massive dam that would block access to water for Indigenous communities around Lake Turkana.
"It's giving voice to these women," Burns said during a tour of her studio just south of Mercer. "And they’re just a small fraction of the women who are doing just amazing work."
'Keepers of the water'
Burns, 68, came up with the idea for what she is calling "Women and Water: A Global Exhibit," while doing another project that used her loom to create woven images that honored and profiled ancestral women from Wisconsin's 12 Native American tribes. As she began to get to know the women, Burns became aware of "their reverence for water" and how women in their culture are "the keepers of the water," she said.
Her Women and Water exhibit will debut in early November at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau for a nearly two-month run before spending most of Summer 2023 at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center near Ashland. Burns is looking for other venues around the country and is hopeful for international showings as well.
In 2016, the Center for the Visual Arts hosted Burns' Ancestral Women exhibition, which left an impression on the Wausau community and made it easy for Madison Hager, the CVA's executive director, to bring Burns' unique work back later this year.
"It's been six years since the exhibition and people are still telling me how much they loved it," Hager said. "The jacquard loom used to weave the tapestries in itself is a fascinating rare tool that piques many viewers' interest. It is Mary's thoughtful conceptual grounding and care as a steward to women whose portrait she weaves and the stories she shares that leave a lasting impact on the viewer."
Shared spaces
Burns shares her studio with her husband, John Bates, an author who has written several books on the natural history of the Northwoods and who has worked as a naturalist for 32 years. Their home is attached to the studio named after the adjacent Manitowish River that divides their seven-acre property purchased by Burns' grandparents in 1922 and by Burns and Bates in 1984 for $16,000 after it sat empty for 13 years.
Their daughter, Callie Bates, a harpist and certified harp therapist, is the author of "The Waking Land" trilogy of books while Burns is also a writer. Her first novel, Heartwood, a fantasy/natural history novel for young adults, came out in 2003 and she was a contributor to "A Place to Which We Belong: Wisconsin Writers on Wisconsin Landscapes" in 1998.
Burns and Bates, both graduates of UW-Green Bay, are avid paddlers, raise bees and harvest plums, apples, pears and blueberries from their backyard. Swarms of mosquitoes are common here but so are bear, otter and beaver.
Uncommon is Burns' loom.
Portrait of an artist
She started weaving in an art class at Wausau Newman High School before buying a handmade barn loom with a built-in bench. She ultimately sold that loom for a larger 60-inch-wide loom she used to make wall hangings and woolen rugs. Other looms would follow but in the 1990s she heard about hand-jacquard looms, began attending workshops and then purchased her own.
As a jacquard weaver, Burns can design uniquely complex, detailed fiber art images typically based on photographs, drawings or paintings. That information is scanned into a computer where she uses Photoshop and an industrial weaving program to simplify each image to less than 20 shades of color in which one to seven shuttles of colored thread can be manipulated on the loom to create a detailed weave. The loom's 1,320 warp threads can each be controlled by the computer for every shuttle throw by Burns. A vacuum lifts the threads while Burns throws the shuttle and completes the beading allowing her to paint with yarn.
“I need to bring (the shades) down to a number I can handle," Burns said during a demonstration. "And if I do it correctly, it will be something you can recognize like a maple leaf or the portrait of a person."
The Women and Water exhibit, which she began in 2017, will consist of more than 25 weavings, most 31 inches wide by 42 inches tall. From a distance they take on the appearance of a black and white photograph or perhaps a drawing in pencil. A closer look reveals thousands of lines of tightly woven thread.
Invented by Frenchman Joseph Marie Jacquard and first demonstrated in 1801, a Jacquard loom simplified the way in which complex textiles such as damask were woven. The mechanism involved the use of thousands of punch cards laced together. Each row of punched holes corresponded to a row of a textile pattern and allowed for better efficiency and more complex weavings. It also helped influence the future development of computer technology, according to the National Museum of Scotland.
Burns' loom, manufactured in Norway, is a more modern version as a laptop replaces the punch cards. The stories she creates remain an analog experience.
Natural inspiration
For much of her work she draws inspiration from the colors of the forests, rivers and lakes that surround her studio located within eyesight of the Frog Lake & Pines State Natural Area and near the Loon Capital of the World. The Manitowish River that winds past her studio has its headwaters about 30 miles upstream at High Lake. The last 14 miles, from the Highway 47-182 bridge just 50 yards from Burns' front door, is likely the longest stretch of undeveloped river in Wisconsin and dumps into the nearby Turtle-Flambeau Flowage.
To begin the Women and Water project, Burns sought out permission. It came from Grandmother Josephine Mandamin, an elder with the Anishinabek Nation in Ontario, Canada. Mandamin, who died in 2019, became a world-renowned water rights activist and from 2003 to 2017 walked more than 10,000 miles around all five of the Great Lakes to bring awareness to the problems of water pollution and environmental degradation. She also trekked from the Pacific Ocean to Lake Superior and walked the length of the Mississippi River, twice.
Burns wove two portraits of Mandamin and was able to give her one of the pieces of art before Mandamin died.
“She is highly thought of and revered,” Burns said. "I contacted her first to see if she would approve of my doing this work and if she would be willing to be involved and letting me weave her portrait. She considered it and after much deliberation decided that my exhibit had the best intentions and she was willing to participate. So I wove her portrait first. We were in her presence a few times and she was just so calm and so present.”
Mary Burns, a fiber artist near Mercer in northern Wisconsin, uses a digital jacquard loom to create stunning, detailed weavings. Her latest project highlights the work of women from the around the world who have advocated, celebrated and protected water.
Rachel Carson, a world-renowned environmentalist and author of "Silent Spring," is among those who will be featured in the "Women and Water" exhibit scheduled to open in November at the Center for Visual Arts in Wausau.
Mary Burns looks over her computer with her husband, John Bates, an author and naturalist in northern Wisconsin. The couple, since 1984, has lived in the home along the Manitowish River that was purchased by Burns' grandparents in 1922.
Mary Burns is hoping to create 30 images of women who have advocated for and protected water. Upper left is Monica Lewis-Patrick of Detroit, who is known throughout the environmental justice community as "The Water Warrior" for actively engaging in the struggle for access to safe, affordable water for under-resourced communities.