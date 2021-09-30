Watch now: 'Everything COVID' is an artists' time capsule

Before COVID, visitors to the art galleries inside the Overture Center for the Arts could pop in any time the building was open and stroll to the art on display.

Today, it’s a different experience: To enter the building, visitors must come to the main entrance wearing a face mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

It’s an oddly fitting welcome to “Everything COVID,” one of the four new exhibitions at Overture, on display through Jan. 23 in the Playhouse Gallery. With nearly 70 works created mostly by Dane County artists, “Everything COVID” reflects experiences we have shared, both individually and as a society, since the pandemic significantly altered the way we live.

In a way, “Everything COVID” is an artists’ time capsule of the past year and a half.

“This is a lot more (art) than we usually have in a show,” said Overture Center gallery manager Beth Racette, noting the crowded gallery walls.

“With a name called ‘Everything COVID,’ it has to be big.”

Some 150 artists applied for a spot in the show. Themes that emerged ranged from the medical side of COVID to its social and environmental impacts and how it has affected life at home.