Watch now: 'Everything COVID' is an artists' time capsule

Before COVID, visitors to the art galleries inside the Overture Center for the Arts could pop in any time the building was open and stroll to the art on display.
Today, it’s a different experience: To enter the building, visitors must come to the main entrance wearing a face mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
It’s an oddly fitting welcome to “Everything COVID,” one of the four new exhibitions at Overture, on display through Jan. 23 in the Playhouse Gallery. With nearly 70 works created mostly by Dane County artists, “Everything COVID” reflects experiences we have shared, both individually and as a society, since the pandemic significantly altered the way we live.
In a way, “Everything COVID” is an artists’ time capsule of the past year and a half.
“This is a lot more (art) than we usually have in a show,” said Overture Center gallery manager Beth Racette, noting the crowded gallery walls.
“With a name called ‘Everything COVID,’ it has to be big.”
Some 150 artists applied for a spot in the show. Themes that emerged ranged from the medical side of COVID to its social and environmental impacts and how it has affected life at home.
“There’s a lot about isolation, a lot of masks,” Racette said. “COVID was so different for different people.”
In her black and white self-portrait, for example, photographer Amanda Wood froze a now-familiar moment in time: A gloved hand reaching into her car window to push a COVID test swab up her nose.
Ellen Cameron’s stunning textile “In the Line of Fire” depicts a defiant nurse. Another quilted work, by Laura Gottleib, portrays plastic lawn chairs six feet apart in a backyard, with a discarded mask and a tipped-over wine glass on the ground.
Fear and loss penetrate many pieces. Artist Carol Kramer created a carpet mural titled “The Chase is On,” where two running, masked figures try to flee the enormous COVID-19 particle that appears to be gaining speed behind them.
Jill Marty’s digital photo “Two Sides” shows a teenage girl looking at herself in the mirror — before and during COVID.
“In this photo, I’m about to graduate from New Glarus High School and am wearing the dress that I would have worn to my final homecoming dance, which was canceled due to COVID-19,” Marty said in her artist statement.
“I photoshopped myself into the mirror, wearing the dress I wore to my first homecoming dance as a freshman,” she said. “This photo represents how COVID-19 has altered the final stages of my childhood.”
Jacqueline Martindale sketched her elderly parents’ hands, reminding us of the people who were most vulnerable during the pandemic.
Martindale, who lost her mother, father, brother and ex-husband of 30 years just prior to the onset of COVID-19, also submitted poems along with her drawings, including the poem “Loss Before Loss.”
“During this time when others were losing their lives to COVID, I drew pictures of both of my parents’ hands — so much of their lives can be summed up in their hands,” she wrote in her artist’s statement. “These pictures are like my memorial to their long lives.”
Whimsy and hope
“Everything COVID” also includes signs of coping, hope and humor — however cynical.
Eric Hagstrom’s 3D wood sculpture, “Dr. Caddywompass Speculates About Cures — Which Just Might Work?”, depicts an amusingly macabre figure crawling with rats, with a bottle of Ivermectin at his side.
Ceramics artist Leora Saposnik’s “Stay in Place Order” is fashioned like a TV set, with a bra-less woman sprawled out from the TV screen after her latest binge-watching and donut-devouring day in quarantine.
Joshua Ludke, an art teacher at Orchard Ridge Elementary and Wright Middle School, created his “The COVID Squid” from wood, building the work one tiny piece at a time while teaching online from March 2020 to March 2021.
“Teaching online to elementary students, especially — it’s like writing, choreographing and acting in a live TV show day after day,” he said. “It’s overwhelming.”
Utterly exhausted at the end of each virtual school day, Ludke committed to working on a piece of art every single evening, without fail.
As he assembled his wooden sculpture of a giant squid, with tentacles flailing, “it was a really fun thing” to pass the time, he said.
“But I had this image of prisoners making hash marks on the wall” of their prison cells.
Marking change
At the other end of the “Everything COVID” spectrum are pieces like Karen Watson-Newlin’s two photo collages.
Her “Essentialist” is a multi-layered tribute to the health care providers and other essential workers who have carried the heaviest loads during the pandemic. And her “Black Lives Matter” piece is filled with images from Madison during the protests and outrage following the murder of George Floyd.
Nibiiwakamigkwe created “Wasseyaaban/Jingle Dress.” Made from shimmering blue satin, the dress will be adorned with bell-like, cone-shaped metal ornaments, evoking a tradition that started a century ago during the flu pandemic.
“For over 100 years, the jingle dress has told stories of healing in Native communities,” the artist wrote.
“Its origins begin with a sick Ojibwe girl during the Spanish Flu pandemic, and its sound, visual impact and meaning has grown in in importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As Ashinabe, we are taught that each of the cones carry prayers,” Nibiiwakamigkwe wrote. “Intentions and prayers are placed into the dress during its creation and these intentions are carried through the dancer — saasaakwe.”
Visitors to the show’s opening and closing will be invited to write a prayer or wish on a flat metal disc, which will be rolled into a cone shape and sewn on to the gold trim that crisscrosses the jingle dress. The cones will ring with music when a dancer wearing the garment brings it to life.
Like so many pieces in “Everything COVID,” “Wasseyaaban/Jingle Dress” is designed to remember the recent past — in order to take steps into the future. The completed dress will have its first dance in the new year, on Jan. 29, during the Overture Center’s International Festival.