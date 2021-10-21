Watch now: Even without a grand opening, Madison's new youth arts center is bustling

Children's Theater of Madison, MYArts' other anchor tenant along with Madison Youth Choirs, has been holding theater classes and workshops there since spring, and soon will start rehearsals for "A Christmas Carol." All the production work will be done at MYArts before the play moves to the Overture Center for performances in Capitol Theater Dec. 11-23.

“I think this is a game-changer for this company,” said Roseann Sheridan, artistic director for Children’s Theater of Madison, or CTM.

MYArts “is a home for all the things that most of the public doesn’t see” but that are necessary for making theater, such as rehearsal space, a scenery production shop, storage, a costume shop and office space. All those functions of CTM used to be spread throughout the city.

“Now our costume designer doesn’t have to drive out to a warehouse and dig through our costume collection” for pieces that might work for a show, Sheridan said. Instead, the cast, costumes and a costume workroom for alterations are all under the same roof.

“We used to have seven or eight different landlords,” added CTM executive director Allen Ebert.