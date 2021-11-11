Watch now: Climate change through an artist's lens

Montana to the Himalayas

Madison's Crownover is one of three artists making up “The Last Glacier collective,” which also includes fellow printmaker Todd Anderson, a former student of Crownover’s from UW-Madison’s Tandem Press and now a professor of printmaking at Clemson University in South Carolina; and photographer Ian van Coller, professor of photography at Montana State University in Bozeman.

The collective has now expanded beyond annual trips in Montana, to include artistic visits to glacial landscapes in Iceland, Tanzania, Colorado and elsewhere. Next spring, Crownover is planning a guided trip to the Himalayas.

The show at the James Watrous Gallery includes not only large-scale woodcuts and digital prints, but also copies of the group's limited-edition artists’ books titled “The Last Glacier” and “ROMO: The Last Glacier,” named for the Forest Service abbreviation for Rocky Mountain National Park. Purchasers of the sold-out volumes include the Library of Congress, Metropolitan Museum of Art and the University of Wisconsin.

As he painted his preliminary watercolors at the foot of glaciers, "you're sitting with a piece of paper and looking at this enormous landscape," Crownover said. "The challenge for me was — how do you gel that down into something you can comprehend?"