Watch now: Citywide art event emphasizes climate change amid an arctic blast

Turns out, more than 50 applied. About 30 artists were ultimately accepted, but other aspects, like the films and virtual events, were added to the event presented by the city’s Arts Commission, Garver Events and Sustain Dane . Additional financial support is coming from the Clean Lakes Alliance , Dane Arts , Madison Parks Foundation, Madison Room Tax Commission, Andy and Carol Phelps and Wisconsin Salt Wise.

“This has really been a different experience and it’s become bigger than anticipated. Normally, something like this should take a year to organize but we just started four months ago,” said Bethany Jurewicz, director of public programming at Garver.

Jurewicz, also one of the organizers of the carnival, is hoping this is not a one-off event and is already starting to think of ideas for future carnivals. Incorporating sports, fireworks and food could also be a possibility. Garver is a prime location for many of the programs and installations and has two interactive, walk-through pieces, one that uses wood from reclaimed ash trees. Outside, there’s a piece on salt and its impact on the environment, and a soil sculpture that will remain up for months to come. It holds dormant wheat in its top layer and if the wheat grows, it will be harvested at a public performance this summer. The culmination could be baking a loaf of bread using the wheat from the sculpture.