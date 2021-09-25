Watch now: Art Fair on the Square returns to Downtown with some 500 exhibitors

In 2020, the pandemic forced the fair online. MMoCA's website featured photos of available pieces and links to online shops. This year the fair, usually held in July, was pushed to September because the summer's status of COVID-19 was unknown when planning began, McEntee said. All the artists featured in the 2020 fair were invited back this fall, including the 2021 featured artist, Chicago-based Anastasia Mak.

E-commerce

Selected by a team of jurors, Mak was commissioned to paint State Street with its iconic Capitol backdrop in her signature contemporary expressionist style.

"We didn't know what was coming," said Mak, who crafted the piece right before the pandemic began. "Selling online went quite well for me, but the in-person interaction is what I really missed. Being able to just show my work in person so they can see the texture of it, so they can almost feel the essence of it."

Mak, like many other artists, focused on online sales during the pandemic. Mays Mayhew, a graphite artist from Aurora, Illinois, said COVID-19 initially made her sales plummet to "zero." The drop made Mayhew lose her "desire" to work on art, but after working through the initial impact of the pandemic, she shifted her focus to building her website.