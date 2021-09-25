Watch now: Art Fair on the Square returns to Downtown with some 500 exhibitors

Partway into the COVID-19 pandemic, Phyllis Bankier decided to photograph the sunrise every morning for a year. With her goal almost completed, the Milwaukee-based photographer is now selling the fruits of her labor at this weekend's bustling Art Fair on the Square.
Bankier also related her work to the struggles of the pandemic. She titled one image of a poppy's drooping red petals "Poppy Party Dress — all dressed up with nowhere to go." Another photo showing a blossoming canna lily nestled next to a cluster of orange buds illustrated how students relied on their teachers through online school, she said.
While the pandemic gave Bankier time to build up her online store and hone her craft, she was ready to return to in-person art fairs.
"You can establish relationships with buyers when you are in-person," Bankier said. "It's a great opportunity for people to get out and see art and support the art community."
Art Fair on the Square, celebrating its 63rd year, fills Capitol Square with about 500 artists from across the country. Hosted by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the two-day event is the museum's largest fundraiser. MMoCA spokesperson Marni McEntee said revenue from the fair allows the museum to continue offering free exhibits, events and educational programs. The fair usually draws crowds close to 200,000.
In 2020, the pandemic forced the fair online. MMoCA's website featured photos of available pieces and links to online shops. This year the fair, usually held in July, was pushed to September because the summer's status of COVID-19 was unknown when planning began, McEntee said. All the artists featured in the 2020 fair were invited back this fall, including the 2021 featured artist, Chicago-based Anastasia Mak.
E-commerce
Selected by a team of jurors, Mak was commissioned to paint State Street with its iconic Capitol backdrop in her signature contemporary expressionist style.
"We didn't know what was coming," said Mak, who crafted the piece right before the pandemic began. "Selling online went quite well for me, but the in-person interaction is what I really missed. Being able to just show my work in person so they can see the texture of it, so they can almost feel the essence of it."
Mak, like many other artists, focused on online sales during the pandemic. Mays Mayhew, a graphite artist from Aurora, Illinois, said COVID-19 initially made her sales plummet to "zero." The drop made Mayhew lose her "desire" to work on art, but after working through the initial impact of the pandemic, she shifted her focus to building her website.
"I poured a lot of money into my e-commerce site to safeguard myself ... if it ever happens again," Mayhew said. "If (artists) didn't go online, then you really suffered."
After building up a website that includes prints, totes, pillows and more, Mayhew was able to sell to people across the globe.
Some artists, such as Miami sculptor Ancizar Marin, rely solely on in-person sales.
Marin only sells his brightly colored figurines at art fairs. During the pandemic, all he could do was create and wait.
"All I was able to do was make pieces and prepare for this time so now I have plenty of work in my studio ready to be sold," Marin said.
Now that fairs are back, Marin is staying busy. His sales have doubled since 2020, and he plans on attending a total of 40 shows in 2021. However, pandemic-related supply chain shortages have made the fiberglass and automotive paint Marin uses hard to come by.
New forms
The pandemic led Paul Prorok, a travel photographer from Reedsburg, to shift art forms altogether. Prorok, who has been to 63 countries and usually travels three times a year, hasn't left the U.S. in two years.
"People are scared of travel now so the travel photography business has kind of gone downhill," Prorok said. "In the selling world, you have to have a positive image. If there is a negative in (a buyer's) mind, they won't spend money on it."
For now, Prorok is expressing himself through painting — a practice he discovered while recovering from knee surgery last winter.
Mayhew also used the trials of the last year to influence her art. When the pandemic began, Mayhew was working on a drawing depicting two babies, titled "The Gift." Mayhew said having children helped her through COVID-19 because focusing on their immediate needs served as a distraction.
"I spent the pandemic concentrating on the things that matter, which is family and people," Mayhew said.
Bringing the fair back to the square is beneficial not only for the many artists who make their livelihoods on the fair circuit, but also for Madison's nearby businesses and the attendees who are exposed to art forms from all over the country, McEntee said.
"It belongs in Downtown Madison, it belongs in the eight blocks around the Capitol and it is really good to be back," McEntee said.