Want to attend Hamilton in Milwaukee? Be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19
MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Want to attend Hamilton in Milwaukee? Be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s largest performing arts organizations will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to attend their indoor performances, including for the smash touring musical “Hamilton” and popular holiday shows “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker.”

More than a dozen arts group have signed on to the agreement.

“Our industry faced tremendous challenges and financial devastation over the past 18 months, and this precautionary step will give us the ability to stay in business and ensure live performances can continue safely throughout the city,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts Center president and CEO.

The signers note that their policy matches similar protocols at New York’s Broadway theaters and members of The League of Chicago Theaters, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Madison’s Overture Center announced a mask and vaccine requirement for its upcoming season last month.

Mask policies will be set by each organization. The groups will offer refunds for previously purchased tickets.

“I am grateful our partners have made the tough decisions to protect our residents so we can all enjoy Milwaukee’s performing arts,” said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee’s health commissioner.

COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin reached double digits four times in the last week, according to health department statistics posted through Friday. Wisconsin's death count is the 23rd highest in the country since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University researchers reported.

