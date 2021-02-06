Wall Street Journal critic praises actors in Forward Theater's 'The Niceties'

Teachout said the online productions theater companies have been offering has allowed him to catch up with well-received new plays whose brief off-Broadway runs he missed.

Eleanor Burgess’s “The Niceties” had a month-long Manhattan Theatre Club engagement in 2018 that Teachout didn't see. He wrote that he can understand why the play has been subsequently produced by regional companies across the country.

“The Niceties,” he said, is a variation on David Mamet’s “Oleanna” in which the militant student (Newcomb) is a young Black woman and the benighted, condescending baby-boomer professor whom she seeks to bring down (Day) is a garrulous middle-aged left-winger who has never questioned her own wokeness.

"Like Mr. Mamet," he wrote, "Ms. Burgess has stacked the deck high, and the results feel less like an actual human transaction than a scripted, somewhat stilted debate with good-gal/bad-gal dramatic flourishes thrown in."

Tickets for the online presentation of "The Niceties," co-directed by DiMonte Henning and Jen Uphoff Gray, will be available until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Tickets are $40 or $20 for those ages 42 and under. Artists, students and educators are $10.