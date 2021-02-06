Wall Street Journal critic praises actors in Forward Theater's 'The Niceties'

Madison's Forward Theater got a favorable review Thursday from a publication that doesn't usually catch their productions at the Overture Center — The Wall Street Journal.
The local theater company's "The Niceties" — produced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic — was reviewed favorably by drama critic Terry Teachout.
Teachout wrote that he knows actress Sarah Day "from her work as a core-company member of Wisconsin’s American Players Theatre, America’s finest classical theater festival."
He said she "gives a pitch-perfect performance — she always does."
Of Samantha Newcomb, who, he said, became one of APT’s apprentice actors in 2019, he wrote, she "also leaves nothing to be desired."
"It is an effective vehicle for two first-class actors, and this production will definitely hold your attention," Teachout wrote.
Forward artistic director Jen Uphoff Gray said one of the silver linings of "a really difficult year" for the company has been the ability to perform for a wider audience online.
"That our production caught the attention of a national critic means a lot for our company, especially given how much effort we have been putting into continuing to create theater and employ artists this season," Uphoff Gray said. "We hope it will be just one example of greater attention being paid to work happening across the country."
In "The Niceties," Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. "What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about race, history, and power," Forward writes in a blurb on its website.
"We are thrilled and honored to see 'The Niceties' earn a national review, and we are so very proud of the incredible team of artists that brought this production to life," officials at Forward Theater wrote in an email to supporters. "From spectacular performances to the innovative design, their collaboration and hard work has earned a much-deserved spotlight. Congratulations!"
Teachout said the online productions theater companies have been offering has allowed him to catch up with well-received new plays whose brief off-Broadway runs he missed.
Eleanor Burgess’s “The Niceties” had a month-long Manhattan Theatre Club engagement in 2018 that Teachout didn't see. He wrote that he can understand why the play has been subsequently produced by regional companies across the country.
“The Niceties,” he said, is a variation on David Mamet’s “Oleanna” in which the militant student (Newcomb) is a young Black woman and the benighted, condescending baby-boomer professor whom she seeks to bring down (Day) is a garrulous middle-aged left-winger who has never questioned her own wokeness.
"Like Mr. Mamet," he wrote, "Ms. Burgess has stacked the deck high, and the results feel less like an actual human transaction than a scripted, somewhat stilted debate with good-gal/bad-gal dramatic flourishes thrown in."
Tickets for the online presentation of "The Niceties," co-directed by DiMonte Henning and Jen Uphoff Gray, will be available until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Tickets are $40 or $20 for those ages 42 and under. Artists, students and educators are $10.
"Responses from our audiences have been overwhelming," Forward officials wrote in the Friday email, "and we're grateful to see so many people in our community (and beyond) streaming the production. There are only a few days left to get tickets to this intimate and relevant drama about race, history, and power in America."
Forward's final post-show talkback is at 3 p.m. Sunday. During Forward's talkbacks, audience members get to ask questions of the actors and director(s). The talkback for "The Niceties" will be hosted and streamed live via Zoom.