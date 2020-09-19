UW Division of Continuing Studies cuts art programs

“It's really important in people's lives that don't have access to any other way to do this. It's such a caring and safe structure for people to begin to exhibit their art. It's really scary to do that if you're just by yourself in a small town,” Nelson said.

Beverly Larson, who serves on the AWA board of directors, started participating in WRAP over a decade ago and is thankful she did.

“I didn't really start painting again until after I retired,” Larson said. “My art instructor suggested I put one of my pieces in one of the local shows, and I got an honorable mention, which to me was just astounding. It just kept me painting.”

Larson is hopeful the AWA will be able to successfully continue the program and keep it affordable for participants without university support. Currently, it costs $30 to participate in a show. Nelson worried if fees increase, low-income artists or those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 would be sidelined, but Larson hopes the program will become even more affordable with its new administration.

Whereas the WRAP program was staffed by paid employees, AWA is a nonprofit run by volunteers, meaning a lower operating cost. However, Larson noted how difficult the change will be on the volunteers.