Updated: Concerts on the Square moves five weeks, to start July 28

For tens of thousands of music lovers, Concerts on the Square is an annual summer tradition.

This year, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and restrictions on public gatherings, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is moving the start of the concerts back five weeks, to July 28.

“The good news is Concerts on the Square is going forward,” said Maestro Andrew Sewell, now in his 20th year as the orchestra’s music director. “It will be on a different day and at a different time, but the gathering is still there. Everyone is waiting to see what it’s going to be like in late July.”

The new concert dates will be Tuesdays, every week from July 28 through Sept. 1, at 6 p.m.

They’ll start earlier, because of the time of sunset later in the summer. The change in day was based in part on the availability of Intellasound Productions, a Verona-based company that provides sound enhancement for the concerts. Intellasound is one of the orchestra’s biggest vendors.