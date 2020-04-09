Updated: Concerts on the Square moves five weeks, to start July 28

For tens of thousands of music lovers, Concerts on the Square is an annual summer tradition.
This year, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and restrictions on public gatherings, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is moving the start of the concerts back five weeks, to July 28.
“The good news is Concerts on the Square is going forward,” said Maestro Andrew Sewell, now in his 20th year as the orchestra’s music director. “It will be on a different day and at a different time, but the gathering is still there. Everyone is waiting to see what it’s going to be like in late July.”
The new concert dates will be Tuesdays, every week from July 28 through Sept. 1, at 6 p.m.
They’ll start earlier, because of the time of sunset later in the summer. The change in day was based in part on the availability of Intellasound Productions, a Verona-based company that provides sound enhancement for the concerts. Intellasound is one of the orchestra’s biggest vendors.
Concerts on the Square is held on and around the Capitol building, with the musicians facing King Street and attendees ringing most of the Square.
Orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis said the state of Wisconsin granted a permit for the usual dates (starting at the end of June). It has given informal approval on the new dates, but the WCO is waiting for official word.
Loehnis estimated that in 2019, Concerts on the Square averaged an attendance of 35,000 people per week.
The concert series is set to open with "Night on Bald Mountain" and part of Tchaikovsky's "Piano Concerto No. 1" played by the winner of the 2020 Gilmore Young Artist Award, Maxim Lando. Aug. 4 features gospel music with local composer Leotha Stanley and a performance by the Middleton High School Choir. The WCO plans to collaborate with the Ho-Chunk Nation on Aug. 11, has moved the annual Independence Day program to Aug. 18, and will close the season with a performance by Tracy Silverman (composer/singer of “Home to Madison”) on Sept. 1.
The orchestra postponed its last three Masterworks concerts in March, April and May. In place of those, the WCO has been streaming previous concerts online and presenting “couchertos,” in which musicians perform from their couches. The orchestra started a Musician Relief Fund, which it says has raised more than $10,000 to help pay musicians.
The summer orchestra adds additional brass players and horns and amplifies the strings.
“We polled the musicians first before we thought about moving it,” Sewell said of Concerts on the Square. “75-80% said ‘yes’ to Tuesdays.”
Sewell said that orchestra staff have been looking into moving the concerts since Summerfest in Milwaukee moved from starting on June 24 to Sept. 3. He acknowledged that it’s hard to “look beyond two months at this point.”
The organization is trying to be “flexible and inventive,” Sewell said. Obviously a trumpeter can’t play with a mask on her face, but are there options for spreading out, adding screens, taking additional precautions? The WCO has begun looking into them.
“This is our stake in the ground that we’re still here and we’re monitoring it,” he said. “We wanted to announce that we had been able to move it and get everybody on board.”
