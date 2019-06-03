If you go

What: "Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer"

Where: Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St.

When: Saturday through Sept. 15. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission: Museum admission is free.

Opening reception and artist talk: Reception for "Like a Hammer" runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with a talk by the artist from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. $10; free for MMOCA members.

Drop-in tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 8, 15, 22, 29. Meet in the lobby for a free guided tour of the exhibition by a MMOCA docent.

Gallery talk: Melanie Herzog, professor of art history and dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Edgewood College, will discuss the cross-cultural influences in Jeffrey Gibson's work, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Friday, June 21. Admission is free.

Websites: mmoca.org; www.jeffreygibson.net