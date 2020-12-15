Two Latina artists take home 2020 Forward Art Prizes

The work touches on trauma of climate change and personal witness, “bystanders running down the beach and seeing a whole cliffside fall right in front of them, or property getting closer and closer to the edge of destruction,” Barrios said.

Barrios identifies as queer, biracial and Latina. Her work has been on display this year at Garver Feed Mill. She’s planning to use the grant funds to help turn her studio into “a creative shared space” that can be open for workshops after the pandemic.

Contreras was born in California and lived for years in Guadalajara, Mexico. Since coming back to the United States, she said, “I’ve been working on the theme of identity, understanding the layers of my culture’s identity and my identity.”

For a new show up since Dec. 4, Contreras created a series of 16 mixed media collage pieces, exhibited at Latino Arts, Inc. in Milwaukee through Feb. 19, 2021. Art works in “Los Rotros Ocultos/ The Hidden Faces” were made with origami paper, magazine and comic book cut-outs, among other materials, and inspired indirectly by Contreras’ students at Samuel Gompers Elementary. Contreras works there as a bilingual resource specialist.