Two Crows keeps APT actors in Spring Green with hopes to reboot in the fall

In it’s first season, over the winter of 2018-19, Two Crows put on three productions but this season had scheduled four before the pandemic wiped out a 10-show run of “The Aliens,” an Annie Baker play set in a Vermont coffee shop. The show is now slated for next season while Two Crows is also commissioning a play from a local playwright and searching for a third show.

Marcus Truschinski will play the lead role in “The Aliens” and played Edward in “Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me” in Two Crows’ inaugural season. Truschinski, 39, who grew up in the Dane County village of Marshall, where he was a three-sport athlete in high school, has been with APT for 16 seasons. He lives with his wife and APT core member Tracy Michelle Arnold just a few blocks from Slowpoke in the same Spring Green neighborhood as several other APT and Two Crows actors.

“We wanted to start this as a kind of a winter home for people that actually live here in town and to continue that excellent theater that’s happening in the summer time,” Truschinski said. “We kind of wanted to have something a little bit more intimate. Most of us work in really, really big houses and you have to (act) big in those kind of plays so we wanted a certain intimacy. Rob started the whole thing based on doing big shows and big feelings in a tiny, tiny space.”