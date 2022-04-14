Trinity Irish Dance Company links tradition, future, in Overture show

When Trinity Irish Dance Company performs in Overture Hall Thursday night, it will be a homecoming of sorts — but also, on many levels, a journey in new directions.

The company has a strong Madison-area connection through its founder and artistic director, Mark Howard, who also started the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, a longtime dance school in Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago.

Before the academy, though, came the Trinity Irish Dance Company, or TIDC. Founded in 1990, the professional repertory group has taken its unique blend of traditional Irish dance and contemporary ideas — plus its strong messages of female empowerment — around the world. The company proudly pre-dates the flashy musical “Riverdance,” hewing closer to art than to commercial showbiz, with complex Irish rhythms intersecting at times with American tap.

TIDC “is a very uniquely Irish-American dance company. This comes out of my head in the early ‘90s,” Howard explained, “as somebody who grew up in Chicago with all this stimuli around me, from MTV videos to Ballet Folklorico and Japanese Kodo drumming — and all of that marinates.”

“Everything we do emanates from an Irish tradition. We’re very careful to make sure everything comes from a place of integrity,” he said. “Then we push the boundaries. We create these different paintings from this art form through different lenses.”

TIDC’s April 21 appearance will include five Madison premieres. “An Sorcas,” Gaelic for “The Circus,” is a piece that examines “the battle between substance and spectacle.” “American Traffic,” choreographed by tap dancer and MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Michelle Dorrance and tap dancer/choreographer Melinda Sullivan, is a hybrid of Irish step and American tap. Other premieres include “Sparks,” “Sales” and “A New Dawn.”

The company’s mission “is to elevate the traditional form of Irish dance,” said associate artistic director Chelsea Hoy, “and push the boundaries of it while still having a throughline to the ancestors.”

“There’s a contemporary edge to the music that the audience at Overture Center will hear,” Hoy said.

Along with the 18 dancers onstage will be a live band fronted by Killarney-born, New York-based singer-songwriter Brendan O’Shea.

The company dancers include Sierra McNall, a Cottage Grove native who started dance lessons at Trinity Academy of Irish Dance when she was 6 years old. The daughter of a one-time swim coach who signed her up for dance lessons to cross-train for swimming, McNall fell in love with dance and joined Trinity Irish Dance Company at age 14.

Now 21, the Monona Grove High School graduate is in the Navy ROTC program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, studying aeronautics and training to fly for the Navy.

Howard compares McNall to basketball hall-of-famer Scottie Pippen — an athlete who is “the glue for everybody else” and uses her intellect and skill to help anchor a performance.

Younger dancers who are now part of the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance will get their turn on the stage Thursday in a pre-show performance half an hour before the TIDC show.

Both Howard and Hoy emphasize how, while other Irish dance companies may put their male dancers center-stage in hard shoes while relegating female dancers to the sides in soft-soled shoes, TIDC takes a different approach.

“We’re primarily a female company, always have been,” Hoy said.

“We’re really intentionally celebrating the women who bring the thunder,” she said. “From intentional costuming, choreography, casting — all of it is about celebrating individuals and really celebrating the strength of women.”

