Peter Sis’ father landed unintentionally in Tibet in the 1950s, and that is fact.
But the stories he brought home from that faraway land seem almost too fanciful to be true: How he survived an avalanche, for example, or got lost in a Tibetan forest of rhododendrons. How a boy wearing jingle bells came to his rescue or how, after he lost consciousness in a snowstorm, he was nursed back to health by giant fairy beings.
It’s the magic of those stories that author and illustrator Peter Sis brought to life in his 1999 Caldecott Honor Book “Tibet Through the Red Box.” Adapted for the stage a few years later, the play by the same name comes to the Overture Center‘s Playhouse Saturday through March 17 in a production by Children’s Theater of Madison.
The CTM telling will be on a set painted to evoke Sis’ detailed, exotic drawings. “Tibet Through the Red Box,” at its most basic, is about a boy named Peter living in Prague in the 1950s who misses his father Vladimir, and only has his father’s letters home to imagine the world he is traveling in. A documentary filmmaker, Vladimir was asked by the Soviet government to go to China to teach filmmaking, but instead wound up filming the Chinese building a road into mountainous, formerly isolated, Tibet. After a rock slide, he wanders for months.
The story grows more “layered” from there, said CTM artistic director Roseann Sheridan, who is directing the play.
“I always have trouble succinctly describing this play, because it has so many different aspects to it, and so many story lines,” Sheridan said.
“When I first read it, I was so intrigued. For one thing, I love plays that are unusual — in their style, in the story that they’re telling. There were a lot of different facets to this play,” she said.
“It’s not a political play, but it’s got cultural and historical significance to it.”
A major theme, she said: How interconnected we all are.
Through the eyes of a Westerner
Sis, who was born and raised in Czechoslovakia, served as an Arts Institute Interdisciplinary Artist in Residence at UW-Madison in 2001. More recently he was scheduled to talk with CTM’s eight-member cast by Skype from his current home in New York.
Ben Brown, a student from Cherokee Middle School in Madison, plays young Peter in the CTM production. Liz Cassarino portrays his mother, and Ryan Schabach plays Vladimir. Imran Moe, a student at Madison Country Day School, plays the Jingle-Bell Boy; ensemble roles are performed by Anthony Baldasare, Vinh Nguyen, Christine Saenz and Nay Myo Win.
To make sure moments in the play are as authentic as possible, Sheridan brought in cultural consultant Jampa Khedrup, senior lecturer for Tibetan cultures and traditions in the Department of Asian Languages and Cultures at UW-Madison.
“There’s so much in here that I don’t know about. I wanted to make sure that if we were going to represent a different culture on stage, that we do that with thoughtfulness and respect and appropriateness, and that we are doing it under the advisement of someone who knows the people we are trying to represent, their practices,” she said.
Khedrup, who calls “Tibet Through the Red Box” a good look at Tibet through the eyes of a Westerner in the 1950s, has coached the cast in the use of traditional Tibetan musical instruments to play in the show. He also arranged a visit for them to Deer Park Buddhist Center just outside Madison, where the Dalai Lama has made at least 10 visits.
And he connected CTM to Madison’s Saturday Tibetan Language and Culture School, established to help preserve the language and culture of the area’s Tibetan children. Some of those children will perform traditional songs and dances before the March 16 evening performance, from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. on the Rotunda Stage.
‘True theater magic’
When the Seattle Children’s Theatre commissioned playwright David Henry Hwang (“M Butterfly,” “Golden Child,” “Flower Drum Song”) to adapt “Tibet Through the Red Box” for the stage, the playwright wove in “Tibetan stories, a little bit of history, culture, Buddhism, the Dalai Lama – it’s all sort of sprinkled in there,” Sheridan said.
A reviewer of the Seattle production called it “a transcendent example of true theater magic,” and said Hwang’s script is “as sophisticated and layered as anything he’s written, accessible to the very young, but with profound levels of meaning, and masterful use of a wide range of dramatic techniques.”
“The script calls for all these Tibetan ceremonies and a coronation, and dancers,” Sheridan explained.
“There are times that it feels very folklore-like, because the father is traveling through these different villages and has different encounters, and they’re almost like little folk stories in and of themselves.”
CTM is promoting “Tibet Through the Red Box” as a play for ages 10 and up. It can certainly be enjoyed by teens and adults, Sheridan said.
“It’s unusual to find really challenging material in young people’s dramaturgy,” she said. “So there were a lot of reasons for (choosing it). Ultimately, I think these are stories worth telling.”