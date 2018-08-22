When John and Rose Mary Harbison started the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival in a barn in DeForest, the two musicians were already “in their lives’ autumn.”
This year, the Harbisons chose that phrase to bring in the “harvest” theme for their concert series of chamber music, intimately staged performances in a rustic setting.
The 29th annual festival opens on Saturday, Aug. 25, with a performance of Bach cantatas and works by James Primosch, a contemporary composer whose engagement of sacred texts in his work makes him a fitting pair with Bach.
The festival closes Sunday, Sept. 2 with a world premiere of three short vocal works by John Harbison, along with a Mozart sonata, a piano work by Haydn and two offerings by Schumann.
“In the last portrait of Schumann, someone tacked on a copy of the theme from this (D minor piano) trio,” said Harbison, who put just that piece on this year's final program. “They’d asked him what strand of his music he would like shown along with his portrait.”
John Harbison, a renowned composer with a Pulitzer Prize, MacArthur Fellowship and professorship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), turns 80 this December.
He and Rose Mary started the Token Creek festival in 1989 in a renovated barn on 110 acres, some of which is still farmed. The land has been in Rose Mary’s family since the 1920s.
The couple lives on the east coast for most of the year, but they try to come out for a few months before the festival every summer. They explore works by favorite composers, like those Bach cantatas and the music by Schumann, but John Harbison said they want to challenge their audience with new and unknown work as well.
“Whenever we design our programs, we’re always wanting to have a very large portion of it unfamiliar,” Harbison said. “We’re depending on the (contemporary) composers to some degree to be aware that they need to be very fundamental and direct at times or they won’t have the attention and sympathy of the people who are listening.”
Both John and Rose Mary, a violinist, are set to perform in the opening concert on Saturday at 4 p.m. (reprised Sunday at the same, earlier time). John will be playing the piano and portative, like a small, portable organ.
At the center of the festival is a performance by the Kepler Quartet, subtitled “Music in Between the Notes,” set for Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The works on that program by four different composers explore pitches in between the whole steps and half steps most Western composers work within.
“Jazz has, for a long time, accepted lots of pitches that are not the 12 semitones we have on the keyboard,” Harbison said. “Every jazz singer knows there’s a note on the third of the chord that is neither the minor or major third.
“That is a conventional and acceptable jazz note, but it’s not on a keyboard ... it’s not the pitches you’re taught to play in school.”
In the classical realm, a pioneer in “reorganizing” the space in between notes was composer Ben Johnston, known for writing one of the most challenging quartets in the world. Johnston settled in Madison several years ago and The Kepler Quartet, three Milwaukee string musicians and Madison cellist Karl Lavine, formed in 2002 to tackle his fiercely difficult microtonal works.
One of them, String Quartet No. 5 (“Lonesome Valley”) is on the Wednesday, Aug. 29 concert.
“It’s an enterprise that takes a lot of patience,” Harbison said, as a single quartet can take the players more than a year to learn. “I think our listeners will find it really rewarding to hear.”
The Kepler Quartet is set to perform the Johnston quartet alongside a piece by the late Italian composer Stefano Scodanibbio, the 20th century American composer Henry Cowell (“Quartet Euphometric”) and Harry Partch, who Harbison called “the real godfather of this way of thinking.”
“He wasn’t satisfied with any instruments he had, so he built his own instruments,” Harbison said. “We’ll hear the way Partch comes out of folk music, in which we hear many notes that we couldn’t put on a musical piece of graph paper. Folk has always been a source of a non-domesticated, non-systematic way of thinking about pitch.”
Harbison composed one of the songs for “In Early Evening” for an event at Tanglewood, and was charged by Emanuel Ax to write a song “with some obvious connection to Schubert.” After he finished, it seemed to him like it could use two more songs to join it, which he wrote.
All three will appear on that final program, set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2. Frank Kelley, described by Harbison as “one of the major Bach singers,” is scheduled to perform.
“He does a lot of opera ... he’s known as a scene stealer,” Harbison said.
A “sell out” at the Token Creek Music Festival is quite small, generally fewer than 100 people. Harbison likes to see new faces, but the festival’s organizers have been generally pleased with the consistency of their audience.
“We tend to feel the events will attract the people who really want to see them,” Harbison said. “For most of the concert music of the 17th and 18th centuries, the largest audiences were churches. For chamber music performances the spaces were small ... the smaller pieces with three or four players, most of the players and the composers knew a great number of the audience.”
That’s something Harbison thinks about now in light of the intimacy Token Creek’s own performance space offers between player and audience.
“That circle of interested people is one of the things we’re constantly made aware of when we think about the history of concert music,” Harbison said.
“Rather than being an elitist or rarefied thing, it’s been one of the advantages in the sense that it could develop very freely, with the enthusiastic interest of people who were like sports fans and didn’t want to miss out.”