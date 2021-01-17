'This building talks to me': Facilities director Glenn Weihert listens to an empty Overture

I know most of these people. To see the difficulties these people are going through ... one nice thing with stagehands is most of them are multi-talented. They’re doing whatever they can, picking up side jobs. If you build sets, you know carpentry, you can paint.

After we boarded up the windows, IATSE painted the plywood on the command center. I came out and was chatting with them. I said, “Don’t get paint on my stone.” And they said, “Oh, no, we understand, Glenn. This is our building, too.” This is their livelihood. They want to protect it.

I have to ask, have you ever seen a ghost?

One was whispering my name. I was in the Capitol Theater, rebuilding some seats. I’m laying on the floor, Sunday night, 10 o’clock, nobody else in the building. All of a sudden I hear my name, whispered, just “Glenn.” I look around. I think nothing of it.

I hear it a second time: “Glenn.” I get on the radio, I go, “Alright, who’s in the building?” Because the next crew wasn’t due for an hour.

After the fourth time, I stood up and go, “Alright guys, it’s not funny. Who are ya?” I’m shining my flashlight through the theater. I couldn’t see anybody. When I said, “Who?” I could see my breath. On a Bible, swear to god.