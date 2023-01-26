There's a 'Mad Men' flair to Madison Opera's latest

Long before rehearsals began, Kristine McIntyre had Madison Opera’s next production all in her head.

The director began to map things out in a document last summer: Two decidedly short operas by mid-20th century composers, seven singers, seven dancers, with costumes and set dressing right out of the TV series “Mad Men.”

Those elements will come together Feb. 3 and 5 when Madison Opera presents a two-hour mix of music, story and style in “Trouble in Tahiti,” by Leonard Bernstein, and “The Seven Deadly Sins” by Kurt Weill, with libretto by the famed playwright Bertolt Brecht.

Though the two short operas premiered 19 years apart, both will be staged as a look at midcentury womanhood with a jazz-tinged flair. Dancers from the longtime Madison-based, Martha Graham-inspired Kanopy Dance company, performing in a wide range of styles, will join Madison Opera talent on the Capitol Theater stage.

“It’s a truly unique production, entwining opera and dance in a way that audiences are not used to,” said Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith. “Kanopy’s dancers are incredibly talented, and it’s wonderful to watch them play opposite the singers. It’s a true Madison collaboration.”

“The Seven Deadly Sins,” which races by in 35 minutes, is the story of Anna, a woman with a split personality who is ordered by her family to venture across the U.S. to earn money so they can build a house in Louisiana. In each city Anna visits, she resists a sin — sloth, pride and more.

The German-born Weill wrote the opera in Paris, where he’d fled after the Nazis seized power in 1933, and would go on to a groundbreaking Broadway career in the U.S.

“Kurt Weill was one of the great theatrical composers of the 20th century, and ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is a chance to hear a work that he wrote in between more famous ones like ‘The Threepenny Opera’ and ‘Street Scene,’” Smith said.

Set in 1950s suburbia, “Trouble in Tahiti” visits the marital struggles of Dinah and Sam. Written by Bernstein during his own honeymoon in 1951, the 45-minute opera takes the couple from the breakfast table to the therapist’s couch to a movie theater and more, looking for happiness in their discontent.

“‘Trouble in Tahiti’ is so beautifully modern,” McIntyre said. “If you love ‘West Side Story,’ you’re going to love ‘Trouble in Tahiti.’”

Multiple roles

The mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell — who made her Madison Opera debut at Opera in the Park in 2021 — performs the roles of both Dinah in “Tahiti” and Anna 1 in “Sins.” In most productions of “Sins,” the role of Anna 1 is filled by a singer, while the role of Anna 2 is played by a dancer.

But in what McIntyre calls “the big reveal,” Madison Opera’s production of “Seven Deadly Sins” will actually feature six different Annas, who include a range of Kanopy dancers and vocalist Thelwell herself.

“It allows for a broader range of storytelling,” and a broader range of dance styles, said Kanopy co-artistic director Lisa Thurrell, choreographer of the Madison Opera production.

“Different sins have a different feel to them.” One — anger — “is kind of old-fashioned.” “Gluttony” will be danced by several dancers. And a pair will perform a romantic, 15-bar pas de deux, she said.

“One way I wrap my head around it is by thinking of the metaphor that all of the women (dancers) are all the facets of this woman,” Thurrell said. “And then it’s also universal ‘women.’”

Designed by R. Eric Stone with lighting by Connie Yun, the set on the Capitol Theater stage is designed with a series of platforms and panels to create different spaces.

“It creates little vignettes. The movement is intentionally tight,” Thurrell said.

In “Tahiti,” Yazid Gray plays Dinah’s husband, Sam, in his Madison Opera debut. The evening’s cast also includes Conor McDonald, Alex Taylor, Robert A. Goderich and Madison Opera Studio Artists Alannah Spencer and Pedro Valdez. Kanopy dancers include Miye Bishop, Carolyn Fitzgibbons, Stormy Gaylord, Hannah King, Edward Salas, Katie Sovik and Alex Trofka.

Madison Opera artistic director John DeMain will conduct the performance with musicians from the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Costumes are designed by Karen Brown-Larimore.

Shared elements

Although the Bernstein and Weill works are divided by an intermission, they will share the same aesthetics and even many of the same set pieces. McIntyre moved “Seven Deadly Sins” into “the world of ‘Trouble in Tahiti,’” she explained, “so it’s not a ‘double bill.’ It’s two acts of one united piece.”

“Same scenery, very much the same midcentury modern, big-city world, because that tracks for both,” she said. “I would say that ‘Mad Men’ was the inspiration for much of what we’ve done visually, because it’s so on point, and so on point thematically. And it’s also so much fun.”

The blended company members — both vocalists and dancers — appear in both pieces.

McIntyre, who also served as stage director for Madison Opera’s “The Tales of Hoffmann” and “Dead Man Walking,” previously worked with Thurrell on Madison Opera’s “Florencia en el Amazonas.”

“I like integrating dance into what I do,” she said. “I think it’s a good fit because Lisa and I are both storytellers. We’ve put dance into things that naturally have dance in them, but also things where it is less obvious. And that is where it’s good to not be afraid of integrating movement into storytelling.”

Creating movement for the two different operas has been “mad, crazy, fantastic, fun, invigorating and exhausting,” said Thurrell. “A blast.”