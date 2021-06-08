Shakespeare in the State Parks returns for 2021 summer season

Throughout five seasons, Magoon said the program has reached over 8,000 people. The actors performed for an estimated 2,000 people in 2019 alone, and in 2021 they hope to hit 2,500. But uncertainty surrounding future COVID-19 restrictions made planning this summer difficult.

"I could liken it to building the plane as you fly it," Magoon said. "It's meant putting together a couple of scenarios, having a plan A through D at least."

The troupe will continue to employ some COVID-19 safety precautions such as socially distanced seating. The entire cast is also vaccinated, and audience members who bring their vaccination cards will receive free Summit Players merchandise.

While "The Winter's Tale" was originally slated for the 2020 season, Magoon said he has found some of the play's themes to be especially relevant this year. The play begins with the tale of a corrupt king who banishes his infant daughter and imprisons his wife after suspecting her of an affair. Magoon explained that while the first part of the play is filled with tragedy and pain, at the end everything is resolved.

"There's this real sense of redemption at the end," Magoon said. "I think that's a really nice message for this year, this idea that we can rebuild out of the past and have a brighter future together."