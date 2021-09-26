Madison's Karen Olivo not among 'Moulin Rouge!' winners at Tony Awards

NEW YORK — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie, earned 10 trophies at Sunday's Tony Awards, including best new musical.
But Madison resident Karen Olivo was not awarded the Tony for her portrayal of Satine in “Moulin Rouge!” — a show she left because of Broadway's silence on longtime producer Scott Rudin's alleged abusive workplace behavior.
Adrienne Warren won the Tony for best leading actress in a musical for her electric turn as Tina Turner in “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.” Warren was considered the front-runner for the award thanks to becoming a one-woman fireball of energy and exhilaration. She dedicated the win to three family members she lost while playing Turner — and thanked Turner herself.
Olivo, who won a Tony Award in 2009 for her portrayal of Anita in a revival of "West Side Story," is also known for her roles in "In the Heights" and "Hamilton."
She is married to Jim Uphoff, brother of Jennifer Uphoff Gray, the artistic director for the Madison-based Forward Theater Company, and has lived in Madison since 2013. Olivo has performed with several local theater companies since coming to Madison.
Olivo called the theater industry's silence on Rudin's behavior "unacceptable." Rudin was accused of "acts of intimidation and humiliation" against his employees in an April 7 Hollywood Reporter article. The article details incidents of both physical and verbal abuse, with one story describing the time Rudin allegedly smashed a computer on an employee's hand, sending the employee to the emergency room. Rudin was not involved with "Moulin Rouge!"
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Olivo also cited restrictions on being able to use the bathroom during performances, pressure to not eat to fit into show costumes and a general lack of regard for the health of performers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for leaving.
"Building a better industry is more important than putting money in my pockets," Olivo said on Instagram Live. "I want a theater industry that matches my integrity."
Olivo told the LA Times she would not be attending this year's Tony awards because of the ongoing issues she has with Broadway.
"If I thought for a second that Broadway was in a place of real transformation in policy and structure and transference of wealth, and not just putting out statements or changing one tiny little thing or putting a handful of people who look a certain way in positions of power, great. But none of those things have actually happened," Olivo told the LA Times.
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” won for scenic design, costume, lighting, sound design, orchestrations and a featured acting Tony for Broadway favorite Danny Burstein. Sonya Tayeh won for choreography on her Broadway debut, and Alex Timbers won the trophy for best direction of a musical.
In a surprise to no one, Aaron Tveit won the award for best leading actor in a musical for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” That’s because he was the only person nominated in the category. He thanked a long list of people, including his parents, brother, agents, manager and the cast and crew. “We are so privileged to get to do this,” he said, tearing up. “Because what we do changes peoples' lives.”
Burstein, who won for featured actor in a musical for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” thanked the Broadway community for supporting him after the death last year of his wife, Rebecca Luker. David Alan Grier won featured actor in a play for his role in “A Soldier’s Play.” “To my other nominees: Tough banana, I won,” he said.
Associated Press writer Mark Kennedy and State Journal reporter Molly DeVore contributed to this report.