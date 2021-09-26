Madison's Karen Olivo not among 'Moulin Rouge!' winners at Tony Awards

"If I thought for a second that Broadway was in a place of real transformation in policy and structure and transference of wealth, and not just putting out statements or changing one tiny little thing or putting a handful of people who look a certain way in positions of power, great. But none of those things have actually happened," Olivo told the LA Times.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” won for scenic design, costume, lighting, sound design, orchestrations and a featured acting Tony for Broadway favorite Danny Burstein. Sonya Tayeh won for choreography on her Broadway debut, and Alex Timbers won the trophy for best direction of a musical.

In a surprise to no one, Aaron Tveit won the award for best leading actor in a musical for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” That’s because he was the only person nominated in the category. He thanked a long list of people, including his parents, brother, agents, manager and the cast and crew. “We are so privileged to get to do this,” he said, tearing up. “Because what we do changes peoples' lives.”