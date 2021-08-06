Madison theater company requires COVID-19 vaccine for audience members

Uphoff Gray said Forward is accepting negative tests because they did not want to create any, "unfair barriers." Forward is also requiring vaccinations among staff.

Knowing fellow theater-goers are vaccinated and wearing masks will let audiences "lower the shoulders a bit," and enjoy the play more, Uphoff Gray said.

"We are all so incredibly eager to get back to live theater, to where the audience is there with us in-person," said Uphoff Gray, who cofounded Forward Theater in 2009. "It is what we do, it is what is magical about the performing arts and we want our audience to be able to sit back and actually lose themselves in the artistic experience."

The Forward team was not concerned about backlash toward the new COVID-19 protocol, Uphoff Gray said, adding that she has already received responses from several ticketholders expressing how relieved they are.

On March 12, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Forward Theater to cancel all remaining performances. Forward was one week away from opening "The Amateurs" — a play about a group of 14th-century actors trying to outrun the Black Plague. The irony of the play's topic was not lost on Uphoff Gray, who added that the theme for the 2019-20 season was, "Unexpect the expected."