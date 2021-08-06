Madison theater company requires COVID-19 vaccine for audience members

After a year of performances held online or at two-thirds capacity, Madison's Forward Theater Company is welcoming audiences back with open arms — as long as the audience member's arms have a shot or two of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Forward's season opener, “Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?” will premiere Sept. 9 on the Playhouse stage in the Overture Theater.
All attendees will have to mask-up, provide a photo ID and either their physical vaccination card, or a photo of their card, to gain admittance.
Overture announced Friday it plans to open its doors Aug. 30 with a mask requirement for the public, but not a vaccination requirement. Overture employees and volunteers will have to be vaccinated by Oct. 1.
While several private and public employers have announced vaccine requirements for employees, vaccine requirements for customers remain rare. New York City this week announced gym, restaurant and bar patrons will need to show proof of vaccination starting later this month.
Jennifer Uphoff Gray, Forward's artistic director said individuals who are not vaccinated, such as children under 12 and those with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prevent vaccination, will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours.
Uphoff Gray said Forward is accepting negative tests because they did not want to create any, "unfair barriers." Forward is also requiring vaccinations among staff.
Knowing fellow theater-goers are vaccinated and wearing masks will let audiences "lower the shoulders a bit," and enjoy the play more, Uphoff Gray said.
"We are all so incredibly eager to get back to live theater, to where the audience is there with us in-person," said Uphoff Gray, who cofounded Forward Theater in 2009. "It is what we do, it is what is magical about the performing arts and we want our audience to be able to sit back and actually lose themselves in the artistic experience."
The Forward team was not concerned about backlash toward the new COVID-19 protocol, Uphoff Gray said, adding that she has already received responses from several ticketholders expressing how relieved they are.
On March 12, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Forward Theater to cancel all remaining performances. Forward was one week away from opening "The Amateurs" — a play about a group of 14th-century actors trying to outrun the Black Plague. The irony of the play's topic was not lost on Uphoff Gray, who added that the theme for the 2019-20 season was, "Unexpect the expected."
Unexpect the expected is what Forward Theater has had to do for the past year and a half. Uphoff Gray said Forward has bounced from delivering lines over Zoom, to teaching actors the art of the green screen, to obtaining licenses to distribute pre-recorded performances, to finally returning "home" to the Playhouse stage in front of a live audience.
"We've been learning how to do something completely new every two months for the past 18 months," Uphoff Gray said. "Digital theater is an exciting new thing in our field but it's not the same."
Forward will continue to provide an online viewing option for ticketholders who are unvaccinated or do not feel comfortable returning to the theater. Uphoff Gray explained they will be filming the opening performance of "Mom, How did you Meet the Beatles" using multiple cameras. They will then edit the film together and make it available to ticketholders online.
"Mom, How did you Meet the Beatles" is an autobiographical recount of American playwright Adrienne Kennedy's experience writing a stage adaptation of John Lennon’s book in the patriarchal world of 1960s London.
The play will run until Sept. 26, followed by "The Amateurs" in November, "The Mytilenean Debate" in February and "Russian Troll Farm: a Workplace Comedy" in April.
Vaccinations and masks will only be required through the September show. As the delta variant's spread and public health recommendations continue to "evolve," Forward Theater will update their safety protocols accordingly, Uphoff Gray said.
The theme for the 2021-22 season is "Nevertheless," a play on the "Nevertheless, she persisted" hashtag that became associated with perseverance after U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was cut short by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during Jeff Sessions’ 2017 nomination for attorney general. Uphoff Gray said she felt, "Nevertheless," aptly captured the resilience both Forward Theater and Madison residents have shown throughout the past year and a half.
"(Nevertheless) feels like an acknowledgement of where we are as a company, as a field and as a community." Uphoff Gray said. "Returning to live performances is everything we have been dreaming about since march 2020."