Coronavirus cancels American Players Theatre's summer season

“The season we had planned, until we are able and allowed to gather humans safely, will have to wait,” said artistic director Brenda DeVita.

“If we are able to do any kind of work, we are going to create something, because we are a theater,” she added. “We want to create art for our audience and work for our artists.”

When the pandemic crisis became clear, APT furloughed all staff to 50%, Van Hallgren said. Recently, with funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, it was able to bring back administrative and some technical/design staff, as well as members of its core acting company to work remotely on projects via video conference.

“That has helped us get through a couple months and get our wits about us,” Van Hallgren said. “The conversation about the future of theatergoing changes every single day.”