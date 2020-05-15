Coronavirus cancels American Players Theatre's summer season

American Players Theatre in Spring Green announced Friday that it has canceled its 2020 season due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The season was originally set to open June 1.
Carrie Van Hallgren, managing director of the classical repertory company, said the intention is to move programming for 2020 into 2021.
“We will continue to work toward producing something this year, and we’re looking at what those options could be,” Van Hallgren said.
APT has been producing theater in Spring Green since 1980. It typically employs 200 people and 50 independent contractors, and its audience last year was 107,487.
About 75% of APT’s budget comes from earned income, which includes tickets, concessions and gift shop sales. It had sold about 40,000 tickets for this season before putting sales on hold on April 13.
Those who have purchased tickets can request a refund, save the purchase on their account for a future season or make that money a donation to APT. Until June 5, donations given to APT will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $750,000 by APT’s Board of Directors and Foundation Board.
“The season we had planned, until we are able and allowed to gather humans safely, will have to wait,” said artistic director Brenda DeVita.
“If we are able to do any kind of work, we are going to create something, because we are a theater,” she added. “We want to create art for our audience and work for our artists.”
When the pandemic crisis became clear, APT furloughed all staff to 50%, Van Hallgren said. Recently, with funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, it was able to bring back administrative and some technical/design staff, as well as members of its core acting company to work remotely on projects via video conference.
“That has helped us get through a couple months and get our wits about us,” Van Hallgren said. “The conversation about the future of theatergoing changes every single day.”
The main season had included five plays in the outdoor Hill Theatre and three plays in the smaller, indoor Touchstone Theatre. Among them were the Tom Stoppard comedy “Rough Crossing,” “Julius Caesar,” “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” an adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “The Brothers Size.”
The company is a major economic driver in the River Valley. Van Hallgren wrote in a blog post in 2015 that APT playgoers “annually spend over $6 million on food, lodging, and shopping in the greater Spring Green area.”
“There’s no soft pedaling the fact that when we can’t gather and produce for 100,000 people who won’t make their way through town, it will be very hard for local businesses,” DeVita said.
“We’ve had one big conversation with the community about what it means. They are all bracing, being inventive about how to keep their businesses open right now.”
APT believes itself to be good at crisis, with a longstanding practice of frugality by necessity.
“If we’re not producing theater we stand to lose $5 million in ticket sales,” Van Hallgren said. “That said, we don’t have any debt, and we have a record of 26 seasons in a row in the black. We are in a strong position in that we have some time to figure out what we’re doing.”
Play readings on PBS
While sheltering at home, APT actors and staff have turned their creative energies to new projects. The company will collaborate with PBS Wisconsin on “Out of the Woods: A Live Play Reading Series Featuring APT’s Core Company.” The plays will stream free to the public for a limited time, one at a time, similar to how the National Theatre has structured its “at home” series.
A half-dozen plays, including a program of three Chekhov one-acts (streaming June 5-11), excerpts from “As You Like It” (June 12-18) and “Julius Caesar,” (June 26-July 2) and a new work by Jim DeVita, "An Improbable Fiction" (July 10-16) will be performed first live (via video conference) for a small group of APT insiders.
The plays, like Carlyle Brown’s “Are You Now or Have You Ever Been” (July 3-9) about the poet Langston Hughes, will involve text coaches and directors. Bill Brown is set to direct a cut of George Bernard Shaw’s “Arms and the Man" (June 19-25). Joe Cerqua is composing music for an excerpt of “As You Like It.”
"An Improbable Fiction” imagines Shakespeare’s characters — Falstaff, Juliet, Othello, Cleopatra — are stuck in quarantine themselves. The script is made up about 80% of Shakespeare’s lines drawn from “all over the canon,” Brenda DeVita said.
Sarah Day plays Mistress Quickly, a bawdy character seen in “Merry Wives of Windsor” and the “Henry” histories. Nate Burger plays every messenger from every Shakespeare play. Brian Mani and Melisa Pereyra get to put a new spin on Falstaff and Juliet, respectively.
“It’s quite funny and moving,” Brenda DeVita said. “We had no plans to do a new play, but it’s very timely. Now’s the time for a play about the plague — a funny play about the plague.”
In April, members of the core company living in Spring Green starred in a clever 15-minute film called “Talk to Me.” Brenda DeVita said tapping theater artists to produce plays for the internet is “a double-edged sword … we can’t compete with ‘Ozark.’”
“Everyone is doing everything they can to survive,” she said. “A play designed for the stage can be exciting and surprisingly good, but it’s a surprise when it’s better than something produced for film. We have to make sure we’re offering things that serve the audience … they want to see something satisfying.”
