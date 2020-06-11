Comic Chekhov one-acts open APT's reading series on PBS Wisconsin

Any other year, this story would be a preview of the summer season at American Players Theatre.
This spring, the classical repertory company in Spring Green weighed a half dozen scenarios to postpone, scale back and reconfigure the 2020 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Artists drive and fly in from all over the country to work in the rural Wisconsin town for an eight-play summer season. It takes eight weeks of lead time to launch. Ultimately, nothing felt safe or predictable enough to move forward.
On the morning of May 15, artistic director Brenda DeVita called it. APT would go dark for the first time since 1985, and the plays for this year would push to 2021.
“Until we are able and allowed to produce and gather humans safely, we have to wait,” she said at the time. “If we are able to produce any kind of work, we will.”
While live theater is off, APT put its core acting company to work on a new project with PBS Wisconsin. A trio of one-acts by Anton Chekhov is the first in a series of play readings called “Out of the Woods.”
Directed, rehearsed and recorded live on the video conferencing app Zoom, the first showing will be Friday at 7 p.m. via pbswisconsin.org. The following readings will be released on subsequent Fridays. All six plays will be available July 17 through July 26.
The Chekhov one-acts first appeared up the hill in 1985. the Capital Times' Jacob Stockinger reported the farces were APT's “first long-term foray away from Shakespeare,” starring Terry Kerr and Lee Ernst in “The Bear” and APT founders Randall Duk Kim and Anne Occhiogrosso in “The Proposal.”
Here, Brian Mani and Tracy Michelle Arnold face off in “The Bear,” in which a haughty Russian widow encounters one of her late husband’s creditors. The tone is classic melodrama, with fan acting and necklace-chewing from Arnold. Mani blows his top like Yosemite Sam, pounding his fists, hair wild. (For younger readers, think the little Anger guy played by Lewis Black in Pixar's “Inside Out.”)
Jim Ridge plays the widow's geriatric butler, hunched over, his head bobbing like a pigeon. I cackled as I watched Ridge shuffle on and off his little Zoom box, amazed at how he could convey so much physicality in such a small space.
David Daniel takes a solo in “On the Harmfulness of Tobacco,” a “scientific-ish” lecture that devolves into a public confessional. His tiny oval glasses and bow tie askew, Daniel’s lecturer becomes increasingly agitated, abandoning his paper in favor of a tirade about his marriage of 33 years.
This poor, ridiculous man! There are bed bugs in his piano. His wife calls him “scarecrow” and constantly belittles him. He’s not 100% sure how many daughters he has — six, maybe? Seven? Chuckling ruefully, he makes a “drinking” gesture as he describes brief holidays at an elderly auntie’s house.
“I get tipsy on just one glass, and then I am so happy!” he laughs, mildly deranged. “And at the same time, so sad!”
Marcus Truschinski cinches his own bow tie for the third one-act, “The Proposal.” Truschinski plays a sweating hypochondriac who’s reached 35, “an age they say is critical.” So he goes to his neighbor’s house and asks to marry her daughter, played by Colleen Madden with a bold red dress and a big cigar.
Sarah Day plays her mother, a Russian variation on one of Tennessee Williams’ overbearing mamas.
“Oh, my dove! I am so happy, et cetera,” Day pants, clutching her face and neck, waving her hands around. “She is in love like a kitten, et cetera.”
Madden gives her character a Bette Davis energy and the low chuckle of a lifelong smoker. Eyes twitching, Truschinski works himself into paroxysms as they bicker about who’s dog is better. They’re going to be perfectly, hilariously miserable together.
Each of these “vaudevilles” (as the script calls them) runs less than half an hour, with two five-minute intermissions. “The Bear” is about 28 minutes, “Tobacco” runs 18 minutes and “The Proposal” clocks in at 25 minutes. There are small gestures to costumes and props — a framed portrait, a sheaf of papers, a handkerchief to blot a sweaty forehead.
Mostly it’s just the actors and the words in front of blank backgrounds. To their credit, they are just as professional as ever, warmly present, clear and easy to understand. For longtime lovers of APT, it will feel really good to see them.
Director Aaron Posner, in a talkback, allowed that it was weird. But then, “the whole thing we do anyway is so weird.”
“Adding the level of disconnective technology as one more thing that we’re supposed to be able to do simultaneously, while pretending to make up these words, pretending to be in Russia ... it is so strange,” Posner said. “But when you think about how strange what we do all the time is, it’s not all that much stranger.”
“Out of the Woods” is a new kind of challenge for this company. They can’t see each other as they’re performing. They can’t hear us laughing or clapping.
The readings are “a big adventure for us. This all happened incredibly fast,” DeVita said in her intro. Afterwards, as she clapped and wiped away tears, DeVita beamed at the "Hollywood Squares"-like Zoom boxes with the faces of her actors.
“You all look really beautiful,” DeVita said. “It feels so good to make something, doesn’t it you guys? It feels so good to make something.”
