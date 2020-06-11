Comic Chekhov one-acts open APT's reading series on PBS Wisconsin

Mostly it’s just the actors and the words in front of blank backgrounds. To their credit, they are just as professional as ever, warmly present, clear and easy to understand. For longtime lovers of APT, it will feel really good to see them.

Director Aaron Posner, in a talkback, allowed that it was weird. But then, “the whole thing we do anyway is so weird.”

“Adding the level of disconnective technology as one more thing that we’re supposed to be able to do simultaneously, while pretending to make up these words, pretending to be in Russia ... it is so strange,” Posner said. “But when you think about how strange what we do all the time is, it’s not all that much stranger.”

“Out of the Woods” is a new kind of challenge for this company. They can’t see each other as they’re performing. They can’t hear us laughing or clapping.

The readings are “a big adventure for us. This all happened incredibly fast,” DeVita said in her intro. Afterwards, as she clapped and wiped away tears, DeVita beamed at the "Hollywood Squares"-like Zoom boxes with the faces of her actors.

“You all look really beautiful,” DeVita said. “It feels so good to make something, doesn’t it you guys? It feels so good to make something.”

