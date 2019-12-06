Cap Times Talks brings you smart conversations about big topics in the city of Madison.
Today, we’re bringing you a conversation with the national touring cast of "Hamilton," which is running at the Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday.
Cap Times theater critic Lindsay Christians gathered three members of the cast — Ta'Rea Campbell (Angelica), Desmond Sean Ellington (Hercules Mulligan/ James Madison) and Neil Haskell (King George) on Thursday in Overture's Wisconsin Studio for a free chat.
The trio discussed their first experiences with Hamilton, what they take on tour (an old school Nintendo came up), what auditioning was like, how they feel about ticket prices and what the show has done to make this exceptional piece of theater accessible to more people.
Listen to the live chat here:
