Join members of the national touring cast of “Hamilton” on Thursday, Dec. 5, for a conversation with Cap Times theater critic Lindsay Christians.
“Hamilton,” the revolutionary musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, shook up the theater world when it premiered just four years ago on Broadway. On Nov. 20, the show about the prolific, immigrant “founding father without a father” begins its long-awaited three-week run in Madison at Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St.
At the discussion in the Wisconsin Studio on Overture’s third floor, Christians and the cast members will discuss the musical’s innovative score, which draws as much from hip hop and R&B as it does from Rodgers & Hammerstein. The cast will discuss the challenges and rewards of playing real historical figures, what they’ve learned during their time on tour and how “Hamilton” changed the face of musical theater.
This free event will run from 5-6 p.m. Space is limited and Cap Times members who register in advance will get preferential seating. Go here for information on membership or email us at ctmembers@madison.com