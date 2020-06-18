As paycheck protection ends, Overture cuts 60% of staff

After months of canceled performances and with no reopening date in sight, Overture Center for the Arts announced this week that it will cut its staff this summer by 60%.

"Some employees have been furloughed, laid off or have had their hours reduced," read a statement released today. "Some positions have been eliminated. All staffing levels and every position was impacted in some way. The changes take effect July 5."

Overture Center, open in downtown Madison since 2004, is a private nonprofit run by an executive team and a board of directors. Overture CEO Sandra Gajic passed away last fall. The center is in the midst of hiring a new CEO.

The 2018-19 operating budget was $21.5 million, with $2 million contributed by the city. Pre-COVID, monthly expenses were about $500,000.

Without revenue coming in, the end of paycheck protection grants in early June and stock market dips affecting endowments, arts centers may need years to recover.