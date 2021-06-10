American Players Theatre receives 'game-changer' donation after year of pandemic hardships

Following a year of financial uncertainty, the American Players Theatre has received a $10 million donation, reviving plans for major renovations.

The gift from the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation — the largest donation in the organization’s 41-year history — comes after a year of hardship for the theater and concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic may have halted the organization’s renovation plans, artistic director Brenda DeVita said in a statement Wednesday.

“Just months ago, in the middle of the pandemic, we thought our plans for the future would need to be put on hold — frozen in time,” DeVita said. “We worried that our well-considered strategic plan would be delayed indefinitely or, worse, scrapped.”

Located outside Spring Green, APT canceled its entire 2020 season due to the pandemic but continued to do a variety of online performances throughout 2020 into 2021. The theater recently returned for its first in-person performance in mid-May.

The majority of the donation will go toward several artistic programming initiatives, with $7 million for the American Players Theatre Foundation’s endowment. The other $3 million will be put toward building additional artist housing and renovating administrative offices.