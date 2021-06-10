 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Players Theatre receives 'game-changer' donation after year of pandemic hardships
0 Comments
alert top story
AMERICAN PLAYERS THEATRE | OUT OF THE PANDEMIC

American Players Theatre receives 'game-changer' donation after year of pandemic hardships

  • 0
Theater under the stars

American Players Theatre has received a $10 million donation from the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, reviving its plans for major renovations in the upcoming years. 

 AMERICAN PLAYERS THEATRE

Following a year of financial uncertainty, the American Players Theatre has received a $10 million donation, reviving plans for major renovations.

The gift from the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation — the largest donation in the organization’s 41-year history — comes after a year of hardship for the theater and concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic may have halted the organization’s renovation plans, artistic director Brenda DeVita said in a statement Wednesday.

“Just months ago, in the middle of the pandemic, we thought our plans for the future would need to be put on hold — frozen in time,” DeVita said. “We worried that our well-considered strategic plan would be delayed indefinitely or, worse, scrapped.”

Located outside Spring Green, APT canceled its entire 2020 season due to the pandemic but continued to do a variety of online performances throughout 2020 into 2021. The theater recently returned for its first in-person performance in mid-May.

Madison Jazz Fest returns for 33rd year after being canceled in 2020

The majority of the donation will go toward several artistic programming initiatives, with $7 million for the American Players Theatre Foundation’s endowment. The other $3 million will be put toward building additional artist housing and renovating administrative offices.

Shakespeare in the State Parks returns for 2021 summer season

DeVita said the donation is a “game-changer” for the organization by “singlehandedly” allowing them to pursue the renovations plans that they laid out in their 2019 strategic plan before the pandemic hit.

“It is a transformational opportunity,” she said.

APT also announced two of its fall plays: “Oedipus” and “The Taming of the Shrew.” An additional autumn show will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

DeVita said the fall program is one that the organization may not have done in a typical season. “But the pandemic has brought us back to the basics; to some basic human truths,” she said. “And no genre is able to explore basic human truths like the Greeks.”

Fall Productions

"Oedipus" will run in the Hill Theatre from Sept. 16 to Oct. 9. "The Taming of the Shew" will run Oct. 14 to Nov. 14 in the Touchstone Theatre.

APT will release the performance schedule by the end of June. Tickets will go on sale later this summer. More information can be found at americanplayers.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All The Winners From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden sees a future president in Sydney Glascock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics