American Players' online 'As You Like It' is the next best thing to being up the hill

John Langs, director of last summer’s “Twelfth Night,” returns to direct this “As You Like It” reading, and Joe Cerqua’s music lends an appealing folk rock vibe. There’s a lot of eavesdropping in “As You Like It,” for which Langs has the actors crouch in their little Zoom-squares. All we see is the tops of their heads, like forest mushrooms.

A quick refresher on the story! Rosalind and Celia are cousins and best friends. When Celia’s dad banishes first Rosalind’s dad and then Rosalind herself to the Forest of Arden, Celia goes too.

Ros figures “beauty provoketh thieves sooner than gold,” so like any good Shakespearean ingénue she swaps her skirt for pants and adopts a weird name (Ganymede). Luckily the wrestler she fell hard for just before leaving town is in the forest too, and he’s been carving poems about how hot she is on the trees. It’s a country romance!