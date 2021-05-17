Theater review: 'The Mountaintop' imagines a crucial night for Martin Luther King, Jr.

“You make it easy,” he tells her. “To make a man forget about it all.”

Camae sees what he’s doing, and she’s not immune to a charm offensive. She has heard of Dr. King — saw him “on the TV down at Woolworth’s” — but has her own ideas about how to effect change.

“Walkin’ will only get you so far, Preacher Kang,” she says, before pulling on his coat and shoes to give her own rousing sermon.

Lawrence and Thompson find the soft places in Hall’s script, the knowing looks and teasing that make a historic icon into a human man. Lawrence, always a thoughtful performer, is as expressive and vulnerable as ever here. His King looks exhausted by everything, frustrated at the white people who won’t listen and worry for the Black people who do. Still, when he comes to realize the end is near, it’s too soon. He has more sermons, more plans.

Thompson, whose character has more up her pressed yellow sleeves than she first reveals, is a treat. Camae has been through it, but has held tight to her generous (and fighting) spirit. She has heart.