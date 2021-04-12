Theater review: Forward Theater's 'Lewiston/ Clarkston' wrestles with a complicated legacy

There are letters from my birth family in a box in the attic of the house where I grew up. I read them once, when I was 18. Then I put them away. We can’t choose our ancestry, but we can choose whether to claim it.
In Samuel D. Hunter’s quietly moving plays “Lewiston” and “Clarkston,” both staged, filmed and streamed by Forward Theater through April 25, several characters have distant genetic ties to 19th century military explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.
It’s a complicated legacy — Lewis and Clark led a groundbreaking expedition, but they were also colonialists, thieves and slave owners. Hunter’s contemporary characters find themselves drawn to recreate that 1805 journey, to face the unknown and find answers in it.
The appeal of reinvention doesn’t die easily. Neither does the myth of the American dream.
Hunter premiered these plays separately around 2015-16, but now calls “Lewiston/ Clarkston” “a play in two parts.” They make for a long double bill, three hours or so. The recorded format lets ticket holders replay at any time, so it’s best to split them with a generous intermission. There’s a lot in the silences, subtext that’s easy to miss outside of a dark theater.
After launching its season virtually with “The Lifespan of a Fact” and “The Niceties,” Forward got approval from Actors’ Equity to present these two plays onstage at Overture Center with strict COVID-19 safety protocols.
Jen Uphoff Gray’s direction brings back all the things Zoom theater took away: the pop of overlapping dialogue, the tension between bodies, lighting and sound effects that wash over the stage. Even scene changes feel refreshing, allowing a pause, a chance to breathe.
In “Lewiston,” an Idaho cattle ranch purchased by a descendent of Meriwether Lewis now teems with backhoes, destined to become luxury condos. Alice (Carrie Hitchcock) has held onto her last 20 acres, barely. From a dusty parking lot in high summer, she sells tame fireworks, the kind that spark but don’t go up in the air.
Connor (Jonathan Wainwright) keeps Alice company. He pays their bills with a part-time job at Walgreens, buys the groceries, prices out the sparklers. The two bicker like family. When Marnie (April Paul) shows up with sturdy hiking shoes and an instant pop-up tent, it takes Alice several minutes to recognize her own granddaughter.
Unspoken pain hangs in the air between Alice and Marnie, both of them headstrong and snappish. As Alice, Hitchcock frowns and fusses. Though she can’t admit she’s glad to see her granddaughter, she’s determined to feed her, give her cab fare. Marnie wants more than that. And she’s not leaving.
As Marnie, Paul’s vocal fry and disaffected tone is pitch perfect. Marnie’s smart and self-righteous, with a spiteful wit she wields like a shield. She is also a girl who misses her mother, and is desperate to be loved. Between the women, Wainwright gives an understated performance, playing peacemaker while having a small revelation of his own.
“Clarkston” continues on the Lewis and Clark trail, crossing the Snake River into Washington where Jake is working his first night stocking shelves at a Costco. In a series of awkward exchanges, he tentatively befriends Chris (Josh Krause), a fellow employee.
Jake and Chris have little in common. Fresh from Connecticut, Jake, played with nervous energy by Jarrod Langwinski, majored in postcolonial gender studies at an east coast liberal arts college (“you make up your own major,” he explains). He came out as gay at 15. Both his parents “were like hyper OK with it.”
Jake’s ancestor was William Clark. Though he acknowledges they were not great guys (to put it mildly) he loves the travel diaries, and even has some of them memorized. Jake’s a bit of a romantic. He has never had a “real job” like this one at a big box store in “the new West.”
Chris, a local, is as guarded as Jake is chatty. With shaggy curls and shrugged shoulders, Krause’s Chris looks like the kind of 20-something who aged decades in his teens. Chris dreams of being a writer, maybe going to grad school.
Chris’s mom, Trisha (Laura Gray, tightly wound), had him young. Trisha paces in the Costco parking lot in her oversized Denny’s polo, swinging a bag of groceries.
She’s six months clean, she says. She’s better, she says. “We’re a team, we always have been,” she says.
In his direction of “Clarkston,” Jake Penner pays close attention to the fumbling and miscalculation that comes with knowing another person. That Chris and Jake find their way to each other feels like a minor miracle. Penner makes sure the bridge between them can always be rebuilt.
Design elements in these plays, with costume work by Ren LaDassor and lighting by Greg Hoffman, are masterfully understated. Microtone Media, the videographer, filmed this (thankfully!) like the theater it is, with long shots and seamless transitions.
Composer and sound designer Joe Cerqua’s gentle folk soundtrack evokes Americana with piano, guitar and violin. Firecracker pops, slamming car doors and the melody of crickets seep through the screen into my half-lit living room.
Running through “Lewiston” and “Clarkston” like the Snake River are questions of legacy. How much does the past determine the future? Can we be other than what our history tells us we are? Hunter doesn’t offer easy answers, but there is a palpable sense of hope, faith in human connection.
That human connection is what live theater does so consistently well. With “Lewiston/Clarkston,” Forward finds it again.
