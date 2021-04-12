Theater review: Forward Theater's 'Lewiston/ Clarkston' wrestles with a complicated legacy

As Marnie, Paul’s vocal fry and disaffected tone is pitch perfect. Marnie’s smart and self-righteous, with a spiteful wit she wields like a shield. She is also a girl who misses her mother, and is desperate to be loved. Between the women, Wainwright gives an understated performance, playing peacemaker while having a small revelation of his own.

“Clarkston” continues on the Lewis and Clark trail, crossing the Snake River into Washington where Jake is working his first night stocking shelves at a Costco. In a series of awkward exchanges, he tentatively befriends Chris (Josh Krause), a fellow employee.

Jake and Chris have little in common. Fresh from Connecticut, Jake, played with nervous energy by Jarrod Langwinski, majored in postcolonial gender studies at an east coast liberal arts college (“you make up your own major,” he explains). He came out as gay at 15. Both his parents “were like hyper OK with it.”

Jake’s ancestor was William Clark. Though he acknowledges they were not great guys (to put it mildly) he loves the travel diaries, and even has some of them memorized. Jake’s a bit of a romantic. He has never had a “real job” like this one at a big box store in “the new West.”